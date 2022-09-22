(KMAland) -- East Atchison won their home tournament while Maryville was first at Chillcothe on Thursday in KMAland golf.
BOYS: Might Mo Boys Invitational (hosted by Abraham Lincoln)
Bishop Heelan Catholic shot a 315 and finished second at the Mighty Mo Boys Invitational, hosted by Abraham Lincoln. LeMars had a 336 in seventh, Thomas Jefferson shot a 427 in 12th and Abraham Lincoln finished with a 461 in 13th.
Find the complete results from the meet linked below.
GIRLS: East Atchison Tournament
East Atchison shot a 387 to win their home tournament while Auburn was second with a 477, Worth County had a 492 and Rock Port carded a 549.
Alex Barnett led the way for East Atchison, winning the individual championship with an 83. Kelsea Kirwan was runner-up with an 88, Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick had a 97 in third, Worth County added a 102 in fourth and East Atchison’s Sydnee Bruns took fifth with a 106.
View the complete results from the meet below.
GIRLS: Chillicothe Tournament
Maryville placed second, third, sixth and seventh to claim the Chillicothe Tournament championship. Cailyn Auffert was the runner-up with an 84, and Lauren Jaster took third with an 86.
The Spoofhounds also got a sixth from Ainsley Watkins, who shot a 93, and Casey Phillips came in seventh with a 94. Maryville finished with a 357 as a team.
Alayna Pargas shot a 113 for Maryville on the day.
