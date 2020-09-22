KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra both played in the Arlington Invitational on Tuesday.

Arlington Invitational 

Elmwood-Murdock’s Rylee Hogue and Palmyra’s Gwen Leuschen shot matching 123s to tie for 8th at the Arlington Invitational on Tuesday.

Brook Diekemper of West Point-Beemer finished with a 94 to win the tournament, and her team also won the title with a 454 total.

Elmwood-Murdock’s Jami Twomey also placed 14th with a 126. View the complete results linked here.

Missing Results 

LeMars, Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Maryville, East Atchison, Savannah at Bishop LeBlond (G)

Plattsmouth, Duchesne at Gretna (G)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.