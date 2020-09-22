(KMAland) -- Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra both played in the Arlington Invitational on Tuesday.
Arlington Invitational
Elmwood-Murdock’s Rylee Hogue and Palmyra’s Gwen Leuschen shot matching 123s to tie for 8th at the Arlington Invitational on Tuesday.
Brook Diekemper of West Point-Beemer finished with a 94 to win the tournament, and her team also won the title with a 454 total.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Jami Twomey also placed 14th with a 126. View the complete results linked here.
