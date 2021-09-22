(KMAland) -- Sioux City East’s boys won a modified nine-hole triangular with Sioux City North and Sioux City West on Wednesday in KMAland golf.
BOYS: Sioux City East 157 Sioux City North 183 Sioux City West 233
Medalist: Ethan Spier, Sioux City East (37)
Runner-up: Cole Johnson, Sioux City East (38)
Other SCE: Jack Sanderson & Jack Rees 41, Drake Anderson 42, Aiden Westra 43
SCN: Blake Maas 42, Jack Brewer 45, Grant McGrory 47, Will Mogensen 49, Caleb Cross 51, Talen Wilson 55
SCW: Christian Lane 53, Sam Dattolico 57, Sam Johnson 60, Cody Mattes 63, Matt Lafrentz 64