KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- East Atchison’s Kelsea Kirwan & Heelan’s Mason Streeter led their teams to tourney wins, Claire Ernst topped Elmwood-Murdock in a tri victory & JCC’s Anzel du Preez was also a winner on Thursday in KMAland golf.

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln Invitational 

Bishop Heelan Catholic shot a 314 to win at Dodge Riverside on Thursday. LeMars finished with a 334, Sioux City North a 353, Sioux City West a 377, Abraham Lincoln a 439 and Thomas Jefferson a 447.

Heelan’s Mason Streeter was the individual champion with a 75 while teammate Andrew Brockhaus added a 78 and Collin Koob posted a 79 for the Crusaders. 

The rest of the top 15 scores:

4. Carter Baumgartner, LeMars (80)

5. Cole Brownmiller, LeMars (81)

6. Shane Sanderson, Bishop Heelan (82)

7. Blake Maas, Sioux City North & Brayden Michalak, Bishop Heelan (83)

9. Cameron Daggett, LeMars & Christian Lane, Sioux City West (85)

11. Caleb Cross, Sioux City North & Jacob Plueger, LeMars (88)

13. Sam Johnson, Sioux City West & Grant McGrory, Sioux City North & Will Mogensen, Sioux City North (91)

View complete results below.

Download PDF Might Mo Scoresheet 2021 - Sheet1.pdf

GIRLS: East Atchison Tournament 

Kelsea Kirwan, Alex Barnett and Josie King went 1-2-3 at their home tournament to lead the Wolves to a 400 and a team championship. 

Kirwan shot a 93, Barnett a 95 and King a 101 for the Wolves. Auburn shot a 444 to finish second as a team and two top five finishes in Lucy Hayes (104) and Jamisyn Kirkpatrick (107). Worth County was third with a 455.

Other top 15 finishers:

6. Jena Goering, Auburn (108)

7. Sydnee Bruns, East Atchison & Bridgette Hightshoe, Worth County (111)

9. Caydee Sherer, Worth County (112)

10. Justina Wimer, Worth County (114)

11. Molly Miller, Worth County & Payten Shrader, Rock Port (118)

13. Carlee Curtright, Auburn & Emmy Laur, East Atchison (125)

15. Eva Engel, Worth County & Hadleigh Jones, Rock Port (128)

View complete results below. 

Download PDF EA Golf Tournament 2021 - Sheet1.pdf

GIRLS: Maysville Tournament 

Stanberry had a 509 and finished in second place at the Maysville Tournament. Stanberry’s Bella Wright placed fourth, coming in with a 111.

Other scores for Stanberry and place:

6. Bailey Wallace (116)

7t. Lindsay Sherman (126)

20. Grace Mattson (156)

View complete results below.

Download PDF 2021 Maysville Girls Golf Tournament.pdf

GIRLS: Chillicothe Tournament  

The Maryville girls came in with a 420 and placed seventh at the Chillicothe Tournament.

Cailyn Auffert shot the low score for the Spoofhounds with a 92 to finish sixth. Lauren Jaster added a 105 in a tie for 21st. Other Maryville score and places:

27t. Alaina Crawford, Maryville (111)

31t. Casey Phillips, Maryville (112)

39t. Brinley Conn, Maryville (119)

View complete results below. 

Download PDF Chillicothe Tour 2021 Girls - Hole by Hole.pdf

GIRLS: Platteview 41 Plattsmouth 42 Ashland-Greenwood 42 (9-hole best ball scramble format)

GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock 206 Cedar Bluffs 237 Arlington NTS 

Medalist: Claire Ernst, Elmwood-Murdock (49)

Runner-up: Madi Lambert, Elmwood-Murdock (50)

Other E-M Scores: Ella Zierott 53, Jamie Fleischman 54, Elly West 65

GIRLS: Norris at Palmyra 

No results reported.

GIRLS: Johnson County Central NTS Humboldt-TRS NTS 

Medalist: Anzel du Preez, Johnson County Central (50)

Runner-up: Kaita Baird, Johnson County Central (54)

Other JCC: Rita Ceballos 77

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.