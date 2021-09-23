(KMAland) -- East Atchison’s Kelsea Kirwan & Heelan’s Mason Streeter led their teams to tourney wins, Claire Ernst topped Elmwood-Murdock in a tri victory & JCC’s Anzel du Preez was also a winner on Thursday in KMAland golf.
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln Invitational
Bishop Heelan Catholic shot a 314 to win at Dodge Riverside on Thursday. LeMars finished with a 334, Sioux City North a 353, Sioux City West a 377, Abraham Lincoln a 439 and Thomas Jefferson a 447.
Heelan’s Mason Streeter was the individual champion with a 75 while teammate Andrew Brockhaus added a 78 and Collin Koob posted a 79 for the Crusaders.
The rest of the top 15 scores:
4. Carter Baumgartner, LeMars (80)
5. Cole Brownmiller, LeMars (81)
6. Shane Sanderson, Bishop Heelan (82)
7. Blake Maas, Sioux City North & Brayden Michalak, Bishop Heelan (83)
9. Cameron Daggett, LeMars & Christian Lane, Sioux City West (85)
11. Caleb Cross, Sioux City North & Jacob Plueger, LeMars (88)
13. Sam Johnson, Sioux City West & Grant McGrory, Sioux City North & Will Mogensen, Sioux City North (91)
View complete results below.
GIRLS: East Atchison Tournament
Kelsea Kirwan, Alex Barnett and Josie King went 1-2-3 at their home tournament to lead the Wolves to a 400 and a team championship.
Kirwan shot a 93, Barnett a 95 and King a 101 for the Wolves. Auburn shot a 444 to finish second as a team and two top five finishes in Lucy Hayes (104) and Jamisyn Kirkpatrick (107). Worth County was third with a 455.
Other top 15 finishers:
6. Jena Goering, Auburn (108)
7. Sydnee Bruns, East Atchison & Bridgette Hightshoe, Worth County (111)
9. Caydee Sherer, Worth County (112)
10. Justina Wimer, Worth County (114)
11. Molly Miller, Worth County & Payten Shrader, Rock Port (118)
13. Carlee Curtright, Auburn & Emmy Laur, East Atchison (125)
15. Eva Engel, Worth County & Hadleigh Jones, Rock Port (128)
View complete results below.
GIRLS: Maysville Tournament
Stanberry had a 509 and finished in second place at the Maysville Tournament. Stanberry’s Bella Wright placed fourth, coming in with a 111.
Other scores for Stanberry and place:
6. Bailey Wallace (116)
7t. Lindsay Sherman (126)
20. Grace Mattson (156)
View complete results below.
GIRLS: Chillicothe Tournament
The Maryville girls came in with a 420 and placed seventh at the Chillicothe Tournament.
Cailyn Auffert shot the low score for the Spoofhounds with a 92 to finish sixth. Lauren Jaster added a 105 in a tie for 21st. Other Maryville score and places:
27t. Alaina Crawford, Maryville (111)
31t. Casey Phillips, Maryville (112)
39t. Brinley Conn, Maryville (119)
View complete results below.
GIRLS: Platteview 41 Plattsmouth 42 Ashland-Greenwood 42 (9-hole best ball scramble format)
GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock 206 Cedar Bluffs 237 Arlington NTS
Medalist: Claire Ernst, Elmwood-Murdock (49)
Runner-up: Madi Lambert, Elmwood-Murdock (50)
Other E-M Scores: Ella Zierott 53, Jamie Fleischman 54, Elly West 65
GIRLS: Norris at Palmyra
No results reported.
GIRLS: Johnson County Central NTS Humboldt-TRS NTS
Medalist: Anzel du Preez, Johnson County Central (50)
Runner-up: Kaita Baird, Johnson County Central (54)
Other JCC: Rita Ceballos 77