(KMAland) -- LC’s Jordan Greenwood won a tournament at Fox Run, East Atchison girls won their home tourney and more from the day in KMAland golf.
Mighty Mo Golf Tournament (at Fox Run)
Lewis Central’s Jordan Greenwood fired a 76 to win the Might Mo Tournament in Council Bluffs on Thursday.
Bishop Heelan Catholic was the team champion with a 312, Sioux City North had a 334 in second and LeMars was third with 338. Lewis Central (346), Abraham Lincoln (495) and Thomas Jefferson (508) also posted team scores.
Heelan had the only other four players at the tournament that broke 80. Brett Sitzmann and Brayden Michalak had 77s while Joe Adams and Shane Sanderson finished with 79s.
View the complete results from the meet below.
East Atchison Invitational
East Atchison won their home tournament behind four of the top five finishers. Bryli Staten fired a 96 to win the tournament while Alex Barnett was second with a 99.
Josie King (111) and Kelsea Kirwan (117) ended up fourth and fifth, respectively, as the Wolves finished with a 423 to win by 70 strokes over Worth County. The Tigers’ Justina Wimer placed third with a 109.
Auburn had a 503 at the meet.
Johnson County Central NTS Humboldt-TRS NTS
Medalist: Anzel duPreez, JCC (48)
Runner-up: Kaita Baird, JCC (54)
Other JCC scores: Vanessa Jimenez (55)
Missing Results
Maryville at Chillicothe Tournament (G)
Platteview at Plattsmouth (G)
Palmyra at Norris (G)