(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Alex Barnett and Kailyn McMann were all champions in KMAland golf on Monday.
GIRLS: Auburn Invitational
East Atchison claimed another tournament championship on Monday in Auburn. The Wolves shot a 375 to win the team title, led by a 1-2 finish from Alex Barnett and Kelsea Kirwan.
Barnett posted an 86 and Kirwan finished with an 89 in the top two positions. East Atchison also got top six finishes from Josie King (100) and Sydnee Bruns (100), who ended up fifth and sixth, respectively.
Auburn finished second with a 441 behind Jamisyn Kirkpatrick’s fourth-place finish. Kirkpatrick shot a 95 while Lucy Hayes was seventh with a 104. Rock Port’s Keira Rout finished with a 110 in ninth, and Anzel DuPreez of Johnson County Central was 10th with a 112.
Also in the team race, Johnson County Central was fourth with a 525. Syracuse and Rock Port could not post a team score. View the complete results from the tournament below.
GIRLS: Midland Empire Conference Tournament
Maryville won the Midland Empire Conference Tournament championship on Monday, shooting a 365 to win by 47 strokes.
The Spoofhounds had five in the top six, led by a championship from Cailyn Auffert, who finished with an 83. Casey Phillips (93), Ainsley Watkins (94), Lauren Jaster (95) and Alayna Pargas (98) were third, fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.
View the complete results from the tournament below.
GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock Invitational
Palmyra’s Kailyn McMann shot an 81 and claimed the championship at the Elmwood-Murdock Invitational on Monday.
Elmwood-Murdock was the highest finishing team from the area, carding a 382 as a squad. Ashland-Greenwood’s 419 was good for seventh.
The Knights had two in the top 13, led by Ella Zierott at 11th with a 93. Hannah Petersen finished with a 94 in 13th. Ashland-Greenwood’s low score came from Ellie Whitehead, who had a 97.
View the complete results from the meet below.