(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Kelsea Kirwan won in Auburn, Maryville and Cailyn Auffert were second at the MEC Tournament, Ashland-Greenwood and Lila Marzouk took fourth at Elmwood-Murdock and Sioux City East shot a 297 in KMAland golf on Monday.
BOYS: Sioux City East 297 Sergeant Bluff-Luton N/A
Sioux City East scores: Ethan Spier 68, Drake Anderson 72, Jack Rees 77, Aiden Westra 80, Cole Johnson 84, Jack Sanderson 85
GIRLS: Midland Empire Conference Tournament
Maryville shot a 446 and finished just two strokes shy of the champion Chillicothe at the Midland Empire Conference Tournament.
Caitlyn Auffert also finished as a runner-up in the individual tournament with a 93. That was five strokes shy of champion Mollee Olszowka of Savannah. Lauren Jaster carded a 113 for the Spoofhounds in seventh place.
View the complete results below.
GIRLS: Auburn Invitational
East Atchison’s Kelsea Kirwan had an 89 and won the tournament to lead the Wolves to a team title. The Wolves shot a 395 to win by 12 strokes over Auburn.
Alex Barnett and Josie King also had solid finishes for East Atchison, shooting a 96 and a 99, respectively, to finish third and fifth. Auburn’s Jena Goering led the Bulldogs with a 97 in fourth place.
Auburn also placed Jamisyn Kirkpatrick (100), Lucy Hayes (105) and Carlee Curttright (105) from sixth through eighth. Kaita Baird and Anzel du Preez of Johnson County Central rounded out the top 10 with matching 107s.
View the complete results from the tournament below.
GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock Invitational
Ashland-Greenwood shot a 374 and finished in fourth place to lead area teams at the tournament. Elmwood-Murdock was sixth with a 435, and Palmyra came in seventh with a 451.
Lila Marzouk topped Ashland-Greenwood with a fourth place finish, shooting an 89 to finish 14 stroke shy of the champion. Ellie Whitehead, also of A-G, was ninth with a 93.
Annalise Ptacek and Jessie Lamp took 14th and 15th, respectively, for the Bluejays. Ptacek shot a 95 and Lamp had a 97 for the tournament. Other area finishers, their place and their scores:
19. Madi Lambert, Elmwood-Murdock (99)
23. Kylee Kment, Palmyra (101)
24. Kailyn McMann, Palmyra (104)
25. Ella Zierott, Elmwood-Murdock (104)
27. Imogen Prellwitz-Aude, Ashland-Greenwood (105)
29. Nima Faunce, Palmyra (108)
34. Claire Ernst, Elmwood-Murdock (113)
38. Jacie Fleischman, Elmwood-Murdock (119)
41. Elly West, Elmwood-Murdock (136)
42. Alizae Martinez, Palmyra (138)
View full results below.