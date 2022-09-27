(KMAland) -- Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Blake Harsma won MRC championships while East Atchison took down Rock Port in KMAland golf on Tuesday.
BOYS: Missouri River Conference Meet
Bishop Heelan Catholic shot a 317 and won the Missouri River Conference championship by three strokes over LeMars. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was not far behind in third with a 322, Sioux City East shot a 335 in fourth and Sioux City North finished with a 340 in fifth. Abraham Lincoln had a 428, and Thomas Jefferson finished with a 445 to round out the scoring.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Blake Harsma had a 74 in first place while Dylan Susemihl of LeMars shot a 76 in second. Cole Brownmiller of LeMars and Pierce Conley from Heelan had 77s, and Heelan’s Jack White, SBL’s Parker Lutgan and Heelan’s Mason Streeter all shot a 78, finishing in that order.
Sioux City East’s Bohdy Colling (8th, 80), Sioux City North’s Blake Maas (9th, 81) and Grant McGrory (10th, 81), SBL’s Clark Kiple (11th, 82) and LeMars’ Tate Murphy (12th, 82) rounded out the medalists.
GIRLS: East Atchison 192 Rock Port 236
Medalist: Alex Barnett, East Atchison (42)
Runner-up: Kelsea Kirwan, East Atchison (48)
Other East Atchison scores: Sydnee Bruns 50, Josie King 52, Kamryn Brown 61
Rock Port scores: Payten Shrader 50, Keira Roup 56, Hadleigh Jones & Emma Teten 65