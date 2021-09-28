(KMAland) -- East Atchison held off Rock Port in girls golf action on Tuesday in a light evening of KMAland golf.
East Atchison 202 Rock Port 263
Medalist: Alex Barnett, East Atchison (47)
Runner-up: Kelsea Kirwan, East Atchison (48)
Other EA: Sydnee Bruns (53), Josie King (54), Emma Laur (72)
RP: Payten Schrader (57), Hadleigh Jones (59), Stevie Pritt (66)
Maryville, Bishop LeBlond at Lafayette
MARY: Cailyn Auffert (44), Lauren Jaster (58), Casey Phillips (58), Alaina Crawford (61), Maggie Webb (61)
