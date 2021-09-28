East Atchison Wolves

(KMAland) -- East Atchison held off Rock Port in girls golf action on Tuesday in a light evening of KMAland golf. 

East Atchison 202 Rock Port 263

Medalist: Alex Barnett, East Atchison (47)

Runner-up: Kelsea Kirwan, East Atchison (48)

Other EA: Sydnee Bruns (53), Josie King (54), Emma Laur (72)

RP: Payten Schrader (57), Hadleigh Jones (59), Stevie Pritt (66)

Maryville, Bishop LeBlond at Lafayette

MARY: Cailyn Auffert (44), Lauren Jaster (58), Casey Phillips (58), Alaina Crawford (61), Maggie Webb (61)

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD (9/28)

Missouri River Conference Meet at Whispering Creek Golf Course, Sioux City (B)

Maryville, Bishop LeBlond at Lafayette (G)

Palmyra vs. Elmwood-Murdock (G)

