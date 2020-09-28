(KMAland) -- East Atchison girls golf and Syracuse's Shaylee Staack won the Auburn Invitational on Monday in KMAland golf action.
Auburn Invitational
The East Atchison girls placed four in the top six and shot a 425 to win the Auburn Invitational on Monday.
Alex Barnett finished with a 102 in second place while Bryli Staten had a 104 in fourth, Josie King was fifth with a 106 and Kelsea Kirwan placed sixth with a 113.
Syracuse was second behind an individual championship from Shaylee Staack. Staack fired a 101 while Lorelei Bassinger carded a 104 to take third. The Rockets had a 482 as a team.
Johnson County Central’s Anzel du Preez had a 116 in seventh while Auburn’s Rachel Jones shot a 124 in ninth. JCC’s Kaita Baird ended the day with a 126 in 10th place. Auburn took third as a team with a 527.
View the complete results below.
Elmwood-Murdock Invitational
Elmwood-Murdock’s Rylee Hogue placed 10th at her home invitational on Monday afternoon.
Hogue shot a 94 for the Knights and was the highest area finisher in KMAland. Lincoln Lutheran’s Rachael Volin had a 79 to win the meet while Elkhorn South JV shot a 351 to beat Lincoln Lutheran by one stroke in taking the team title.
Palmyra’s Gwen Leuschen was her team’s highest finisher with a 101. View the complete results below.