(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City girls golf team took second at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament to highlight a light Wednesday night of KMAland golf.
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Nebraska City posted a 394, one stroke behind champion Beatrice.
Ella Welsh led the Pioneers with a runner-up finish behind an 84 score.
Isabelle Johnson was fourth with a 90 and Grace McNeely finished eighth with a 97.
Rock Port 248 Lafayette NTS
Payten Shrader led Rock Port's efforts by taking medalist honors with a 56 while Keira Roup had a 60, Hadleigh Jones posted a 63 and Emma Teten carded a 69.