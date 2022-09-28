Nebraska City Pioneers

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City girls golf team took second at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament to highlight a light Wednesday night of KMAland golf. 

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Nebraska City posted a 394, one stroke behind champion Beatrice. 

Ella Welsh led the Pioneers with a runner-up finish behind an 84 score. 

Isabelle Johnson was fourth with a 90 and Grace McNeely finished eighth with a 97. 

Rock Port 248 Lafayette NTS

Payten Shrader led Rock Port's efforts by taking medalist honors with a 56 while Keira Roup had a 60, Hadleigh Jones posted a 63 and Emma Teten carded a 69. 

