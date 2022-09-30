(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls were winners while Jamisyn Kirkpatrick of Auburn had a strong day at Lincoln Christian in KMAland golf action on Thursday.
GIRLS: Maryville 190 Bishop LeBlond 264 Lafayette NTS
Medalist: Lauren Jaster, Maryville (44)
Runner-up: Cailyn Auffert, Maryville (46)
Other Maryville scores: Casey Phillips 49, Alayna Pargas & Ainsley Watkins 51
GIRLS: Lincoln Christian Invitational
Jamisyn Kirkpatrick of Auburn shot an 89 and finished second at the Lincoln Christian Invitational. Johnson County Central’s Anzel duPreez added a 92 in sixth, and Ashland-Greenwood’s Ellie Whithead was eighth with a 98. Kailyn McMann of Palmyra shot a 105 in 12th.
In the team race, Auburn shot a 427 in fourth while Syracuse had a 460 in fifth. Ashland-Greenwood was sixth with a 461, and Elmwood-Mudrock had a 472 in seventh.