(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s Ella Welsh was runner-up at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Wednesday in KMAland golf action.
GIRLS: Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Nebraska City finished third with a 413 while Plattsmouth had a 477 in fifth place. Beatrice won the team championship, finishing with a 390.
The individual championship went to Beatrice’s Kiera Paquette, who finished with an 81. Ella Welsh of Nebraska City placed second with an 86.
GIRLS: Rock Port NTS Lafayette NTS
Rock Port scores: Payten Shrader 63, Hadleigh Jones 74