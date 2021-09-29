KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s Ella Welsh was runner-up at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Wednesday in KMAland golf action. 

GIRLS: Trailblazer Conference Tournament 

Nebraska City finished third with a 413 while Plattsmouth had a 477 in fifth place. Beatrice won the team championship, finishing with a 390.

The individual championship went to Beatrice’s Kiera Paquette, who finished with an 81. Ella Welsh of Nebraska City placed second with an 86. 

GIRLS: Rock Port NTS Lafayette NTS

Rock Port scores: Payten Shrader 63, Hadleigh Jones 74

