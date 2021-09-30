(KMAland) -- The AL team and TJ’s Jace Mundt were champions at the CB City Meet on Thursday while Maryville beat Worth County and Auburn took third at the Lincoln Christian Invitational.
BOYS: Council Bluffs City Meet
Abraham Lincoln shot a 413 to win the meet ahead of Thomas Jefferson’s 423.
Jace Mundt of TJ was the overall c champion with a 98 while Mason Garreans shot a 100 for AL. The rest of the scores:
Abraham Lincoln: Blake Higgins 101, Steven Stangl 104, Jaymeson Vandevelde 108, Brod Klopp 110, Mason Dimona 118
Thomas Jefferson: Kendall Bell & Derek Runions 105, Garrett Denman 115, Austin Nielsen 123, Jacob Lesley 132
GIRLS: Maryville 209 Worth County 246 Lafayette NTS
Medalist: Cailyn Auffert, Maryville (44)
Runner-up: Lauren Jaster, Maryville (52)
Other Maryville: Brinley Conn 54, Casey Phillips 59, Alana Crawford 66, Maggie Webb 68
Worth County: Justina Wimer 58, Claire McElvain 59, Eva Engel 63, Bridget Hightshoe 66, Mollie Miller 68
GIRLS: Lincoln Christian Invitational
Auburn shot a 428 to finish in third place, led by a pair of top eight finishes from Lucy Hayes and Jena Goering. Hayes shot a 102 and Goering a 104.
Ashland-Greenwood did not post a team score, but Annalisa Ptacek placed sixth to lead area golfers with a 101. Ellie Whitehead was 10th for the Bluejays with a 106.
