(KMAland) -- The LeMars boys won their home tournament, Maryville’s girls grabbed a win and Elmwood-Murdock’s girls and Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick won ECNC championships on Tuesday in KMAland golf.
Check out much more from Tuesday in the full rundown below.
BOYS: LeMars Tournament — 1. LeMars 306, 2. Bishop Heelan Catholic 309, 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 319, 4. Sioux City North 324, 5. Sioux City East 324, 6. Abraham Lincoln 351, 7. Thomas Jefferson 480
Medalist: Cole Brownmiller, LeMars (73)
Runner-up: Blake Harsma, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (73)
Rest of the top 15:
3. Carter Ginger, Sioux City East (74)
4. Jack White, Bishop Heelan Catholic (75)
5. Jacob Plueger, LeMars (76)
6. Hunter Echter, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (76)
7. Nathan Basye, Sioux City North (77)
8. Collin Koob, Bishop Heelan Catholic (77)
9. Dylan Susemihl, LeMars (78)
10. Brady Schultz, Bishop Heelan Catholic (78)
11. Pierce Conley, Bishop Heelan Catholic (79)
12. Drake Brownmiller, LeMars (79)
13. Parker Lutgen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (80)
14. Jack Mogensen, Sioux City North (80)
15. Tate Murphy, LeMars (80)
Find full results below.
GIRLS: Gallatin 222 Worth County 225 Albany 248 Rock Port NTS North Mercer NTS
Medalist: Bridgette Hightshoe, Worth County (45)
Other Worth County scores: Eva Engel 57, Marissa Schmitz 58, Bailey Steele 65, Brylea Paxson 71
Albany scores: Hayleigh Wink 53, Jenna Smith 61, Jocelyn Anthony & Brook Wink 67
Rock Port score: Hadleigh Jones 66
GIRLS: Maryville 188 Mid-Buchanan 265
Medalist: Cailyn Auffert, Maryville (42)
Other Maryville scores: Lauren Jaster 47, Casey Phillips 49, Alayna Pargas 50, Brinley Conn 54, Maggie Webb 55, Alana Crawford 58
GIRLS: South Harrison 212 Savannah 238 Benton 283 Lafayette 293
Medalist: Abby Owens, South Harrison (44)
Savannah scores: Riley Rosenbaum 49, Lila Lawrence 62, Hadlee McManus 63, Tehren Preston 64
King City, Stanberry, Princeton at Maysville (G)
No stats reported.
GIRLS: Lincoln Christian 229 Ashland-Greenwood 241 Syracuse NTS
Medalist: Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian (38)
Ashland-Greenwood scores: Samantha Norris 51, Zoey Clausen 62, Grace Gambaiana & Macey Schram 64, Hayley Pfeiffer 77
Syracuse scores: Reese Stubbendick 55, Cheyenne Richardson 56, Addison Schubarth 62
GIRLS: Norris 199 Waverly 200 Nebraska City 219
Medalist: Tia Phaisan, Waverly (38)
Nebraska City scores: Isabelle Johnson 43, Grace McNeely 51, Natalie Nelson 59, Jaylee Stidd 66, Lilly Carlson 67
GIRLS: Blair 230 Plattsmouth 260 Wahoo 262
Medalist: Carrie Truhlsen, Blair (50)
Plattsmouth scores: Emma Macfarlane 61, Raquel Meneses 62, Kaia Shotkoski 66, Ashleigh Widick 71, Lauren Albers 72
GIRLS: East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament — 1. Elmwood-Murdock 443, 2. Auburn 448, 3. Johnson County Central 699, Palmyra NTS
Medalist: Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn (90)
Runner-up: Lucy Hayes, Auburn (103)
Other area golfers in top 15:
3. Hannah Petersen, Elmwood-Murdock (106)
4. Madi Lambert, Elmwood-Murdock (108)
5. Jacie Fleischman, Elmwood-Murdck (109)
8. Rose Offner, Elmwood-Murdock (120)
9. Marisol Mandel, Johnson County Central (123)
10. Emily Frey, Palmyra (131)
11. Delaney Stahl, Auburn (133)
12. Faith Green, Palmyra (133)
13. Isabelle Halferty, Elmwood-Murdock (138)
14. Madison Jansen, Johnson County Central (140)
15. Aca Andrew, Auburn (142)
Other Johnson County Central scores: Dawn Sejkora 152
Other Auburn scores: Hunter Stevenson 156