(KMAland) -- The Auburn girls won the ECNC, Maryville and Nebraska City girls claimed duals and the Heelan boys were winners in LeMars on Tuesday in KMAland golf. Check out the full rundown below.
BOYS: LeMars Invitational
Bishop Heelan Catholic shot a 304 to win the LeMars Invitational, claiming three of the top four spots in the tournament.
Jack White shot a 74 to take the individual championship for the Crusaders while Brady Schultz had a 75 in third and Mason Streeter was fourth with a 76. Collin Koob also had a strong showing with a 79 in seventh.
LeMars was a tight second with a 312, led by Dylan Susemihl, who was the runner-up with a 75. Cole Brownmiller placed sixth with a 77, and Carter Baumgartner and Tate Murphy rounded out the top 10 with each carding an 80.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (329), Sioux City East (331) and Sioux City North (334) rounded out the top five while Sioux City West (441), Thomas Jefferson (451) and Abraham Lincoln (467) were also on hand.
Sioux City East’s Carter Ginger placed fifth with a 77, Kal Chamberlain of Sioux City North was eighth with a 79, Talan Willson of North shot an 81 in 11th and East’s Tommy Wych finished with an 81 of his own in 12th. Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 13-14-15 with Blake Harsma, Clark Kiple and Parker Lutgen finishing with an 81, 82 and 82, respectively.
TJ’s Kendall Bell took 30th with a 97, Sioux City West’s Sam Johnson tallied a 98 in 31st and AL’s Conner Price had a 107 in 34th to lead their respective teams.
View the complete results from the meet below.
GIRLS: Gallatin 208 Albany 251 Worth County 255 Rock Port NTS North Harrison NTS
Medalist: Courtney Crose, Gallatin (48)
Runner-up: Elle Copple, Gallatin (49)
Worth County scores: Taylor Sanders 59, Bridget Hightshoe 60, Eva Engel 66, Marissa 70, Bailey Steele 77
Rock Port score: Hadleigh Jones 62
GOLF: Maryville 203 Mid-Buchanan 275
Medalist: Cailyn Auffert, Maryville (43)
Runner-up: Lauren Jaster, Maryville (49)
Other Maryville scores: Alayna Pargas 52, Casey Phillips 59, Brinley Conn 62
GIRLS: Nebraska City 184 Waverly 189 Norris 189
Medalist: Tia Phaisan, Waverly (38)
Runner-up: Ella Welsh, Nebraska City (39)
Other Nebraska City scores: Isabelle Johnson 45, Grace McNeely 46, Lily Carlson 54, Isabelle Johnson 62
GIRLS: East Central Nebraska Conference Meet
Auburn won the team championship behind a 1-2-3 finish from Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Lucy Hayes and Carlee Curttright. Kirkpatrick shot a 90 to win the conference championship by 11 stroke over Hayes, who shot a 101. Curttright finished with a 109.
Madi Lambert topped Elmwood-Murdock in fourth place with a 113, and Anzel du Preez of Johnson County Central rounded out the top five with a 113 of her own. Other area golfers in the top included Jacie Fleishman (6th, 118) and Hannah Petersen (8th, 120) of Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra’s Kailyn McMann (9th, 120).
The Bulldogs had a team score of 443 while Elmwood-Murdock carded a 484 and Cedar Bluffs/Mead went in with a 519.
KMA Sports will update this story when we receive full results.
GIRLS: Lincoln Christian 201 Ashland-Greenwood 236 Syracuse NTS
Medalist: Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian (40)
Runner-up: Maya Kuszak, Lincoln Christian (45)
Ashland-Greenwood scores: Ellie Whithead 48, Zoey Clausen 59, Grace Gambaiana 62, Hayley Pfeiffer 67, Macey Schram 75
Syracuse scores: Reese Stubbendick 61, Mallory Mueller 71
Other Area Scores
GIRLS: Stanberry at South Harrison Quad (MISSING)