(KMAland) -- The Abraham Lincoln boys were winners while Maryville's girls were third at the Central Tournament and Nebraska City took fourth at Plattsmouth.

Check out the full rundown from Thursday below.

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 359 Thomas Jefferson NTS 

Medalist: Dylan Vannier, Abraham Lincoln (85)

Runner-up: Cooper Schaa, Abraham Lincoln (89)

Other AL scores: Caleb Tripp 92, George Garst 93, Jaymeson Vande Velde & Hunter Jones 97

TJ scores: Derek Runions 98, Christian Hennessy 125, Henry Hendershot 143

BOYS: Sioux City East, Sioux City North (host), Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sun Valley Golf Course, Sioux City

Nothing reported.

GIRLS: Central Tournament — 3. Maryville 377, 6. Savannah 437 

Area Finishers in Top 15:

5. Cailyn Auffert, Maryville (86)

11. Lauren Jaster, Maryville & Alayna Pargas, Maryville & Ainsley Watkins, Maryville (97)

Other Maryville scores: Casey Phillips 104, Brinley Conn 112, Maggie Webb 118, Alana Crawford 121

Others Savannah scores: Riley Rosenbaum 104, Shelby Kallaumer 105, Lila Lawrence 111, Hadlee McManus 117, Tehren Preston 122

GIRLS: Cameron 209 Plattsburg 283 Maysville 285 Stanberry NTS 

Medalist: Jaylee Cruickshank, Cameron (42)

Stanberry scores: Lindsay Sherman 58, Taelyn Derks 67, Avery Calhoun 73

GIRLS: Plattsmouth Tournament — 4. Nebraska City 435, 7. Auburn 456, 10. Syracuse 542, 12. Plattsmouth 567 

Area Finishers in Top 15:

2. Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn (86)

6. Isabelle Johnson, Nebraska City (96)

7. Grace McNeely, Nebraska City (97)

10. Lucy Hayes, Auburn (102)

13. Reese Stubbendick, Syracuse (104)

Find the complete results from the meet below.

Download PDF Girls PHS Invite 2023 (16).pdf

GIRLS: Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra 

Nothing reported.

