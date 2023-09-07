(KMAland) -- The Abraham Lincoln boys were winners while Maryville's girls were third at the Central Tournament and Nebraska City took fourth at Plattsmouth.
Check out the full rundown from Thursday below.
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 359 Thomas Jefferson NTS
Medalist: Dylan Vannier, Abraham Lincoln (85)
Runner-up: Cooper Schaa, Abraham Lincoln (89)
Other AL scores: Caleb Tripp 92, George Garst 93, Jaymeson Vande Velde & Hunter Jones 97
TJ scores: Derek Runions 98, Christian Hennessy 125, Henry Hendershot 143
BOYS: Sioux City East, Sioux City North (host), Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sun Valley Golf Course, Sioux City
Nothing reported.
GIRLS: Central Tournament — 3. Maryville 377, 6. Savannah 437
Area Finishers in Top 15:
5. Cailyn Auffert, Maryville (86)
11. Lauren Jaster, Maryville & Alayna Pargas, Maryville & Ainsley Watkins, Maryville (97)
Other Maryville scores: Casey Phillips 104, Brinley Conn 112, Maggie Webb 118, Alana Crawford 121
Others Savannah scores: Riley Rosenbaum 104, Shelby Kallaumer 105, Lila Lawrence 111, Hadlee McManus 117, Tehren Preston 122
GIRLS: Cameron 209 Plattsburg 283 Maysville 285 Stanberry NTS
Medalist: Jaylee Cruickshank, Cameron (42)
Stanberry scores: Lindsay Sherman 58, Taelyn Derks 67, Avery Calhoun 73
GIRLS: Plattsmouth Tournament — 4. Nebraska City 435, 7. Auburn 456, 10. Syracuse 542, 12. Plattsmouth 567
Area Finishers in Top 15:
2. Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn (86)
6. Isabelle Johnson, Nebraska City (96)
7. Grace McNeely, Nebraska City (97)
10. Lucy Hayes, Auburn (102)
13. Reese Stubbendick, Syracuse (104)
Find the complete results from the meet below.
GIRLS: Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra
Nothing reported.