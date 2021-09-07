(KMAland) -- The Heelan boys won in LeMars, Auburn’s girls claimed the ECNC championship and Ashland-Greenwood won a triangular in KMAland golf action on Tuesday.
BOYS: LeMars Invitational
Bishop Heelan Catholic shot a 314 and won the LeMars Invitational by a single stroke over Sioux City East. LeMars was third with a 327, Sergeant Bluff-Luton fired a 337 and Sioux City North finished with a 369 to round out the top five.
Sioux City East’s Ethan Spier was the individual champion with a 74 while Schuyler Warren of Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Mason Steeter of Heelan both had 75s. Collin Kool of Heelan (76) and LeMars’ Dylan Susemihl (77) were also in the top five.
The rest of the top 10: Drake Anderson of Sioux City East (79), Clarke Kipple of Sergeant Bluff-Luton (79), Sioux City East’s Jack Rees (80), LeMars’ Cole Brownmiller (80) and Shane Sanderson Bishop Heelan Catholic (81).
View the complete results below.
GIRLS: Gallatin 228 Worth County 270 Albany NTS Rock Port NTS
Medalist: Courtney Crose, Gallatin (48)
Runner-up: Elle Copple, Gallatin (51)
Worth County Scores: Molly Miller 63, Justina Wimer 65, Caydee Sherer 69, Bridgett Hightshoe 73, Claire McElvain 76
Rock Port Scores: Stevie Pritt 69, Hadleigh Jones 76
GIRLS: Waverly 196 Nebraska City 205 Norris 209
Medalist: Delaini Harper, Norris (44)
Runner-up: Grace McNeely, Nebraska City (46)
Other Nebraska City: Ella Welsh 47, Grace Easley 54, Isabelle Johnson 58, Natalie Nelson 73
GIRLS: East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Auburn shot a 426 to win the ECNC Championship while Elmwood-Murdock posted a 529 and Palmyra had a 545.
Auburn had the top four finishers, led by conference champion Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, who shot a 101. Jena Goering followed with a 103, Lucy Hayes had a 109 and Carlee Curttright finished with a 113.
Johnson County Central’s Anzel du Preez finished fifth with a 114. Elmwood-Murdock’s Madi Lambert shot a 117, Palmyra’s Kailyn McMann and Kylee Kment were next at 119 and 127 and Elmwood-Murdock’s Jacie Fleischman posted a 131. Palmyra’s Nima Faunce rounded out the top 10 with a 138.
View complete results from the meet below.
GIRLS: Ashland-Greenwood 223 Lincoln Christian 238 Syracuse 280
Medalist: Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian (44)
Runner-up: Lila Marzouk, Ashland-Greenwood (52)
Other A-G: Ellie Whitehead 53, Jessie Lamp 58, Annalise Ptacek 60
Syracuse: Cheyenne Richardson 65, Olivia Leonard & Reese Stubbendick 70, Mallory Mueller 75