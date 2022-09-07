East Atchison Girls Golf.jpg
Photo submitted to KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Alex Barnett and East Atchison shot very low in a win over Rock Port in KMAland golf on Wednesday. 

GIRLS: East Atchison 177 Rock Port 259 

East Atchison broke the 9-hole school record with a 177.

Medalist: Alex Barnett, East Atchison (39) **Tied East Atchison individual 9-hole record

Runner-up: Kelsea Kirwan, East Atchison (43)

Other East Atchison scores: Josie King 47, Syd Bruns 48, Kam Brown 73

Rock Port scores: Payton Shrader 58, Hadleigh Jones 62, Kiera Roup 67, Emma Teten 72

Other Missing Scores

Stanberry, Albany, North Harrison at Worth County (G)

Plattsmouth, Elkhorn North, Blair at Wahoo (G)

Ashland-Greenwood at Concordia (G)

