(KMAland) -- The Bishop Heelan Catholic and LeMars boys teams were winners while the Maryville and Nebraska City girls had strong showings in tournament action on Thursday.
BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 319 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 334 Abraham Lincoln 444
Medalist: Shane Sanderson, Bishop Heelan Catholic (76)
Runner-up: Collin Koob, Bishop Heelan Catholic (77)
Other Heelan scores: Mason Streeter 82, Jack White & Pierce Conley 84, Brady Schultz 85
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores: Blake Harsma 80, Scout Sneller 84, Clark Kiple & Parke Lutgen 85, Hunter Echter 91, Cy Gaul 100
Abraham Lincoln scores: Jordan Hargrave 107, Jaymeson Vande Velde 111, Tucker Haitz & Conner Price 113, Cooper Smith 114, Logan Mower 126
BOYS: LeMars 280 Sioux City North 281 Thomas Jefferson 342
Medalist: Kal Chamberlain, Sioux City North (66)
Runner-up: Cole Brownmiller, LeMars (68)
Other LeMars Scores: Carter Baumgartner (69), Tate Murphy (71), Jacob Plueger (72), Camden Feuerhelm (73), Brock Hessenius (93)
Other SCN: Talan Willson (70), Caleb Cross (72), Nathan Basye (73), Grant McGrory (74), Christian Nelson (76)
TJ: Jace Mundt (77), Derek Runions (88), Kendall Bell (88), Jacob Lesley (89), Brady Jorgensen (107)
GIRLS: Central Invitational
Maryville shot a 394 and finished fourth at Moila Country Club in the Central Invitational. Cailyn Auffert led the way for the Spoofhounds with an 89 in seventh while Lauren Jaster took 15th with a 98.
Other Maryville scores and places:
20. Casey Phillips (102)
24. Alayna Pargas (105)
27. Brinley Conn (108)
31. Ainsley Watkins (112)
32. Maggie Webb (112)
47. Alana Crawford (121)
GIRLS: Plattsmouth Invitational
Nebraska City paced KMAland teams with a fifth-place day. The Pioneers shot a 429, led by Grace McNeely’s 10th-place finish (95). Ella Welsh was 21st (105) while Isabelle Johnson posted 25th (110).
Plattsmouth was seventh with a 448. Jayden Hamilton snuck onto the medal stand with a 99 while Julianna Hamilton carded a 105 to take 21st.
Auburn finished eighth with a 459. Jamisyn Kirkpatrick paced their efforts with a 92 while Lucy Hayes and Carlee Curttright finished 29th and 30th, respectively with respective scores of 114 and 116.
Syracuse finished 15th with a 658. Reese Stubbendick led the Rockets’ lineup by finishing 32nd with a 117.
36. Natalie Nelson, Nebraska City (119)
40. Raquel Meneses, Plattsmouth (121)
42. Miyako Katori, Plattsmouth (123)
50. Chloe Weeks, Auburn (137)
52. Ava Morehead, Plattsmouth (138)
58. Lily Carlson, Nebraska City (145)
58. Mallory Mueller, Syracuse (145)
GIRLS: Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra
No Results Reported