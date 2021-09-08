Worth County Tigers

(KMAland) -- The Worth County girls picked up a win over Stanberry, North Harrison and Albany on Wednesday in KMAland golf action.

View the rundown from the day in golf below.

GIRLS: Worth County 210 Stanberry 225 North Harrison NTS Albany NTS

Medalist: Bella Wright, Stanberry (47)

Runner-up: Justina Wimer, Worth County (49)

Other Worth County: Molly Miller 52, Caydee Sherer 53, Aivry Griffin 56, Claire McElvain 60

Other Stanberry: Emma Phipps 53, Bailey Wallace 54, Grace Mattson 71

MISSING

Plattsmouth, Blair at Elkhorn North (G)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.