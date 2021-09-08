(KMAland) -- The Worth County girls picked up a win over Stanberry, North Harrison and Albany on Wednesday in KMAland golf action.
View the rundown from the day in golf below.
GIRLS: Worth County 210 Stanberry 225 North Harrison NTS Albany NTS
Medalist: Bella Wright, Stanberry (47)
Runner-up: Justina Wimer, Worth County (49)
Other Worth County: Molly Miller 52, Caydee Sherer 53, Aivry Griffin 56, Claire McElvain 60
Other Stanberry: Emma Phipps 53, Bailey Wallace 54, Grace Mattson 71
