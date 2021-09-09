East Atchison Wolves

(KMAland) -- The East Atchison girls won a dual with Rock Port, Auburn finished third in Plattsmouth and the LeMars and Heelan boys were also winners in KMAland golf on Thursday. 

BOYS: LeMars 316 Sioux City North 338 Thomas Jefferson 514 

Medalist: Dylan Susemihl, LeMars (73)

Runner-up: Blake Maas, Sioux City North (78)

Other LeMars: Cole Brownmiller 80, Jacob Plueger 81, Carter Baumgartner & Cameron Daggett 82, Isaac Tolzin 99

BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 342 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 360 Abraham Lincoln 397

Medalist: Schuyler Warren, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (69)

Runner-up: Brayden Michalak, Bishop Heelan Catholic (74)

Other Heelan: Mason Streeter 75, Shane Sanderson & Brady Schultz & Collin Kool & Pierce Conley 76

Other SBL: Scout Sneller 75, Clark Kiple 76, Cole Ouellette 77, Parker Lutgen 78, Ashton Foister 81

Abraham Lincoln: Blake Higgins & Mason Dizona 96, Jaymeson Vander Velde 100, Mason Garreans 105, Steven Stangl 113, Brody Klopp 114

GIRLS: East Atchison 201 Rock Port NTS 

Medalist: Kelsea Kirwan, East Atchison (43)

Runner-up: Alex Barnett, East Atchison (47)

Other EA: Josie King 55, Sydnee Burns 56, Emmy Laur 65

Rock Port: Payten Shrader 53, Stevie Pritt 74, Hadleigh Jones 81

GIRLS: Central Invitational 

Maryville golfers were in St. Joseph at the Central Invitational on Thursday. 

Lauren Jaster led the Spoofhounds with a 108 while Brinley Conn had a 116 and Alana Crawford posted a 124. View the complete results below.

Download PDF 2021 CHS Invitational Tournament 9921.pdf

GIRLS: Plattsmouth Invitational 

Auburn shot a 426 and finished in third at the Plattsmouth Invitational on Thursday. Nebraska City tied for fourth with a 440, Plattsmouth was eighth with a 466 and Syracuse shot a 615 in 12th.

The highest area individual finisher was Auburn’s Jean Goering, who finished with a 102 in 10th place. Teammate Lucy Hayes added a 106 in 13th, Ella Welsh of Nebraska City was 14th with a 106 and Jamisyn Kirkpatrick of Auburn carded a 106 in 15th.

View the complete results below.

Download PDF Girls PHS Invite 2021 (15).pdf

GIRLS: Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra 

No results.

