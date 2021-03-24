KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- Stanberry and Elmwood-Murdock boys golf picked up wins on Wednesday in KMAland spring sports.

Full Wednesday rundown below: 

BOYS GOLF: Stanberry 207 Albany 269 Worth County 275 

Medalist: Landon Marticke, Stanberry (40)

BOYS GOLF: Elmwood-Murdock 172 Palmyra 216 

Medalist: Jeston Junker & Devin Mather, Elmwood-Murdock (42)

Other E-M scores: Gus Pope 43, Nate Lockman 45, Easton Miller 47

Palmyra scores: Nick Sweney 50, Jacson Dillon 54, Treyvon Davis 55, Dedrick Dowding 57, Lukas Lindeman 66

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Maryville at Savannah

North Platte at North Andrew

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Savannah 9 Maryville 0

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Rock Port vs. Mound City 

