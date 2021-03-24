(KMAland) -- Stanberry and Elmwood-Murdock boys golf picked up wins on Wednesday in KMAland spring sports.
Full Wednesday rundown below:
BOYS GOLF: Stanberry 207 Albany 269 Worth County 275
Medalist: Landon Marticke, Stanberry (40)
BOYS GOLF: Elmwood-Murdock 172 Palmyra 216
Medalist: Jeston Junker & Devin Mather, Elmwood-Murdock (42)
Other E-M scores: Gus Pope 43, Nate Lockman 45, Easton Miller 47
Palmyra scores: Nick Sweney 50, Jacson Dillon 54, Treyvon Davis 55, Dedrick Dowding 57, Lukas Lindeman 66
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Maryville at Savannah
North Platte at North Andrew
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Savannah 9 Maryville 0
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Rock Port vs. Mound City
BOYS: Stanberry 207 Albany 269 Worth County 275
BOYS: Elmwood-Murdock 172 Palmyra 216