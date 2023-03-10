(KMAland) -- Clarinda finished second in Class 2A to highlight the slew of KMAland boys track teams that competed at Friday’s IATC Indoor Championships.
CLASS 1A
Woodbine and Riverside tied for seventh with 27 points.
Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen won the 3200 in 9:42.82. The 4x800 quartet of Gunner Wagner, Brodyn Pryor, Adam Barry and Lane Vennink claimed first in 8:54.10.
Ayden Salais led Riverside with a runner-up finish in the 800 (2:05.97) while the 4x400 relay of Salais, Grady Jeppesen, Mason McCready and Landyn Schoenrock took third in 3:41.14.
Ryce Reynolds had a productive day for Mount Ayr. He won the 400 (49.94) and anchored the champion 4x400 team that also featured Jaydon Knight, Braydon Pierson and Jackson Ruggles.
Lenox’s Gabe Funk was a runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles (8.46). Funk was part of the Tigers’ third-place shuttle hurdle relay squad that also featured Samson Adams, Trenton Beck and Jordan Martin-England.
CLASS 2A
Clarinda finished second with 62 points. Isaac Jones won the high jump (6-05.00) and finished third in the long jump (21-01.25) while Tadyn Brown was the runner-up in the long jump (21-04.50). Treyton Schaapherder finished third in the 1600 (4:40.12) and anchored the 4x800 team of Alec Wyman, Alex Lihs and Kyle Wagoner to a third-place finish in 8:48.91.
Underwood finished seventh. Thomas Huneke posted an impressive showing in the shot put with a heave of 57-00.75.
Shenandoah had a pair of top-three finishes. Alex Razee was second in the 400-meter hurdles (51.73) and Tyler Laughlin was third in the shot put (48-04.00).
Red Oak’s Jack Kling won the 400 in 51.13.
Treynor’s foursome of Noah Nelson, Jaxon Schumacher, Brady Wallace and Karson Elwood claimed third in the distance medley in 3:49.76.
CLASS 3A
Glenwood took eighth with 33 points. Andrew Smith finished second in the 800 (2:01.27) while Anthony Driscoll-Lee and Bryant Keller finished third in the 3200 and long jump with respective showings of 9:42.07 and 20-03.75.
Harlan had a strong showing, led by a championship in the 4x100 with the team of Jacob Birch, Cade Sears, Wil Neuharth and Aidan Hall (43.40). Neuharth also finished second in the 60-meter dash in 7.02.
Atlantic had two third-place finishes: Jayden Proehl in the high jump (5-11.00) and the 4x800 (8:44.50) with Caden Anderson, Alex Sonntag, Colin Rudy and Bennett Whetstone.
CLASS 4A
Sioux City North’s Natnael Kifle won the 3200 in 9:21.90 to lead the starts in their 13th-place finish.
Find full results from Friday’s meet here.