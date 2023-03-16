(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood track and field competed at the Concordia Bulldog Challenge in the Sandhill Division on Thursday.
The Bluejays had seven top-eight finishes on the girls side and eight on the boys end. Jadah Laughlin led the girls with a third-place finish in the 60 meter hurdles while Ty Beetison and Tobin Engelhard led the boys with third-places in the high jump and shot put, respectively.
Check out the complete results linked here and find all top-eight finishes for Ashland-Greenwood below.
GIRLS
3. Jadah Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood — 60 meter hurdles (10.09)
4. Kealie Riecken, Ashland-Greenwood — shot put (35-04.00)
5. Malia Howard, Ashland-Greenwood — shot put (35-03.00)
7. Juliana Larsen, Ashland-Greenwood — 200 meter dash (29.14)
7. Ashland-Greenwood — 4x800 meter relay (11:40.78)
8. Ellie Milburn, Ashland-Greenwood — triple jump (30-02.75)
8. Ashland-Greenwood — 4x400 meter relay (4:39.93)
BOYS
3. Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood — high jump (6-00.00)
3. Tobin Engelhard, Ashland-Greenwood — shot put (14.35m)
4. Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood — shot put (14.12m)
5. Ashland-Greenwood — 4x400 meter relay (3:48.73)
5. Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood — pole vault (12-00.00)
5. Cooper Maack, Ashland-Greenwood — 800 meter run (2:19.69)
5. Nathan Upton, Ashland-Greenwood — 60 meter dash (7.43)
6. Ashland-Greenwood — 4x800 meter relay (9:40.66)