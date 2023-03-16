Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood track and field competed at the Concordia Bulldog Challenge in the Sandhill Division on Thursday.

The Bluejays had seven top-eight finishes on the girls side and eight on the boys end. Jadah Laughlin led the girls with a third-place finish in the 60 meter hurdles while Ty Beetison and Tobin Engelhard led the boys with third-places in the high jump and shot put, respectively.

Check out the complete results linked here and find all top-eight finishes for Ashland-Greenwood below.

GIRLS 

3. Jadah Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood — 60 meter hurdles (10.09)

4. Kealie Riecken, Ashland-Greenwood — shot put (35-04.00)

5. Malia Howard, Ashland-Greenwood — shot put (35-03.00)

7. Juliana Larsen, Ashland-Greenwood — 200 meter dash (29.14)

7. Ashland-Greenwood — 4x800 meter relay (11:40.78)

8. Ellie Milburn, Ashland-Greenwood — triple jump (30-02.75)

8. Ashland-Greenwood — 4x400 meter relay (4:39.93)

BOYS 

3. Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood — high jump (6-00.00)

3. Tobin Engelhard, Ashland-Greenwood — shot put (14.35m)

4. Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood — shot put (14.12m)

5. Ashland-Greenwood — 4x400 meter relay (3:48.73)

5. Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood — pole vault (12-00.00)

5. Cooper Maack, Ashland-Greenwood — 800 meter run (2:19.69)

5. Nathan Upton, Ashland-Greenwood — 60 meter dash (7.43)

6. Ashland-Greenwood — 4x800 meter relay (9:40.66)

