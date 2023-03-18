(KMAland) -- KMAland schools performed well at Buena Vista and Concordia on Friday in indoor track and field.
Check out the full rundown from the meets below.
BUENA VISTA ELITE MEET
KMAland schools claimed 11 championships in Storm Lake at the Buena Vista Elite Meet on Friday.
Denison-Schleswig’s Sara Mun led the girl’s division with a championship in the high jump (4-10.00).
The Monarchs also had three wins in the boy’s division with Leo Flores winning the 800 meter run (2:06.78) and Brian Ibarra taking the 60 meter hurdles (9.11). Denison-Schleswig was also a boys winner in the 1600 sprint medley relay (3:52.08).
Coon Rapids-Bayard also picked up wins from Lance Clayburg (shot put, 44-01.00), Raiden Doty (60 meter dash, 7.41), Omarion Floyd (200 meter dash, 23.93) and their shuttle hurdle relay (39.22). IKM-Manning’s Cooper Irlmeier took the long jump (18-09.00), and the Wolves won the 4x400 (3:43.24) and 4x800 (8:47.53).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
BULLDOG CHALLENGE — PRAIRIE DIVISION
Riverside performed well at Concordia’s Bulldog Challenge in the Prairie Division on Friday.
Lydia Erickson won the 400 in 1:04.38 while the girls 4x800 was a champion in 10:46.24.
Jaxon Gordon took the 60 hurdles (8.91), Ayden Salais won the 400 (52.79) and the boys 4x800 also won the championship (9:19.260.
Check out the full results from the meet linked here.
BULLDOG CHALLENGE — FOREST DIVISION
Weeping Water competed in the Forest Division at Concordia’s Bulldog Challenge.
The Indians were led by Saylor Rhodes, who placed fifth in the 200 meter dash (25.35), and Austin Patton, who took sixth in the 800 (2:19.74) and fourth in the 1600 (5:12.93).
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.