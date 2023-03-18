(KMAland) -- KMAlanders had strong showings in Maryville, Pella, Storm Lake and Crete on Saturday in indoor track and field.
NORTHWEST MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL INVITATIONAL
KMAlanders won 18 events at the Northwest Missouri State High School Invitational in Maryville on Saturday.
Clarinda’s Kylie Meier, Mayson Hartley and Isaac Jones all picked up wins. Meier won the girls 400 (1:03.07), Hartley took the girls 800 (2:26.07) and Jones won the long jump (6.39m). Hartley also finished third in the 1600 and 3200, and Jones was third in the high jump and third in the triple jump.
Glenwood had a strong day with wins from Anthony Driscoll-Lee in the 60 hurdles (8.64) and Bryant Keller in the 1600 (4:32.27). The girls 4x200 (1:48.76), 4x400 and distance medley (13:29.77) and boys distance medley (10:58.69) also won championships.
Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn ran to the win in the boys 3200 in 9:35.61, and Harlan’s Wil Neuharth won the boys 60 (6.99) and 200 (22.67). Lindsey Sonderman of Harlan took the girls 1600 (5:32.60) and 3200 (11:41.67). Atlantic’s Jayci Reed won the 60 meter hurdles (9.40).
St. Albert’s Avah Underwood nabbed the girls high jump (1.53m), Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds ran to a win in the boys 800 (2:01.96) and Underwood’s Thomas Huneke was the boys shot put champion (16.73m).
Check out many of the other great performances from KMAlanders linked here.
CENTRAL COLLEGE
Central College hosted their annual indoor meet on Friday and Saturday.
At the girls meet on Saturday, Madison Steckler of Audubon won the 60 hurdles (9.43) while Leksi Gannon of Murray took the 200 (26.20) and was second in the 60.
In the boy’s meet on Friday, Exira/EHK’s Cash Emgarten led the way with a win in the 400 (54.32).
View the complete results from both meets linked here.
BUENA VISTA ELITE MEET
Underwood and Boyer Valley both had a pair of championships at the Buena Vista High School Elite Meet on Saturday.
The Eagles were led by Aliyah Humphrey’s win in the 400 (1:03.07). Humphrey also ran along with Jordyn Reimer, Haley Stangl and Tieler Hull to win the 4x200 (1:51.48).
Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley won the 1600 (4:47.89). Boyer Valley’s 4x800 meter relay girls team also won in 11:22.69.
Sioux City West’s Maya Augustine added a long jump victory (16-08.00). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
DOANE COLLEGE INVITATIONAL
Three KMAlanders were winners in individual events at the Doane College Invitational on Saturday.
Auburn’s Addison Darnell won the girls 60 hurdles (9.92), Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton won the boys 3200 (10:32.66) and Syracuse’s Jayden Meyer won the triple jump (34-00.50). Falls CIty’s RaeAnn Thompson had a three-silver day with second-place finishes in the 60, long jump and triple jump.
Check out the other KMAland performances at Doane College from Saturday linked here.