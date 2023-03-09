(KMAland) -- There were 10 top-10 finishes for KMAland conference athletes at the IATC Indoor Championships on Thursday.
Sioux City East’s 4x100 meter relay team topped those 10 events with a second-place finish in a time of 50.02. East’s Elliana Harris added a fourth-place run in the 60 meter dash (7.92) while teammate Grace Erick took sixth in the long jump (16-05.00).
Kuemper Catholic’s Ellie Sibbel placed sixth in the shot put (35-02.25) while Fremont-Mills’ Emily Madison was seventh in the high jump (5-01.00). The Knights also took seventh in the shuttle hurdle relay (42.45), and Murray’s Leksi Gannon was eighth in the 60 meter dash (8.02).
Southwest Valley’s Emma Cooper ended up ninth in the long jump (16-00.00), and Amanda Newton of Woodbine also took ninth in the shot put (34-08.00). The final top-10 finish was from Sioux City East’s Olivia Mentzer, who claimed 10th in the long jump (15-11.50).
View the complete list of KMAland events and finishes below. Check out the complete results linked here.
2. Sioux City East — 4x100 meter relay (50.02)
4. Elliana Harris, Sioux City East — 60 meter dash (7.92)
6. Grace Erick, Sioux City East — long jump (16-05.00)
6. Ellie Sibbel, Kuemper Catholic — shot put (35-02.25)
7. Emily Madison — high jump (5-01.00)
7. Fremont-Mills — shuttle hurdle relay (42.45)
8. Leksi Gannon, Murray — 60 meter dash (8.02)
9. Emma Cooper, Southwest Valley — long jump (16-00.00)
9. Amanda Newton, Woodbine — shot put (34-08.00)
10. Olivia Mentzer, Sioux City East — long jump (15-11.50)
13. Nicole Sherer, Woodbine — 800 meter run (2:30.58)
12. Leksi Gannon, Murray — 400 meter dash (1:02.13)
12. Sioux City East — sprint medley relay (1:56.55)
17. Hannah Wilson, Fremont-Mills — 1500 meter run (5:17.60)
17. Fremont-Mills — 4x800 meter relay (10:55.60)
19. Mackenzie Richards, Southwest Valley — shot put (31-04.50)
19. Nicole Sherer, Woodbine — 400 meter dash (1:04.97)
21. Kuemper Catholic — 4x100 meter relay (54.07)
24. Hannah Wilson, Fremont-MIlls — high jump (4-07.00)
24. Fremont-Mills — 4x400 meter relay (4:42.47)
26. Bella Gordon, Sioux City East — 60 meter dash (8.40)
27. Teagan Ewalt, Fremont-Mills — 800 meter run (2:38.56)
27. Izzy Weldon, Fremont-Mills — 60 meter hurdles (10.81)
29. Isabell Crook, Woodbine — high jump (4-07.00)
31. Katy Pryor, Woodbine — 400 meter dash (1:07.04)
31. Fremont-Mills — sprint medley relay (2:05.22)
33. Fremont-Mills — 4x100 meter relay (56.79)
33. Kuemper Catholic — sprint medley relay (2:07.25)
33. Mia Rice, Sioux City East — 60 meter hurdles (10.90)
38. Maria Forney, Fremont-Mills — 3000 meter run (15:42.90)
38. Grace C. Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic — 60 meter hurdles (11.11)
38. Ellie Switzer, Fremont-Mills — 800 meter run (2:49.13)
42. Alyssa Erick, Sioux City East — 60 meter dash (8.60)
44. Emma Cooper, Southwest Valley — 60 meter dash (8.63)
44. Adyson Lapel, Woodbine — 1500 meter run (6:11.87)
45. Lana Alley, Fremont-Mills — long jump (13-06.25)
46. Kerrigan Irlbeck, Kuemper Catholic — 60 meter dash (8.66)
48. Macy Blum, Kuemper Catholic — long jump (13-03.50)
48. Ella Thornton, Fremont-Mills — 400 meter dash (1:11.10)
49. Adalynn Coenen, Woodbine — 60 meter hurdles (11.33)
49. Maria Forney, Fremont-Mills — 1500 meter run (6:54.07)
54. Reese Gute, Fremont-Mills — long jump (12-07.75)
55. McKenna Woods, Fremont-Mills — 60 meter hurdles (11.51)
56. Macy Blum, Kuemper Catholic — 60 meter dash (8.84)
57. Adyson Lapel Woodbine — 800 meter run (3:23.70)
59. Alivia Schenkelberg, Kuemper Catholic — shot put (23-00.75)
61. Katy Pryor, Woodbine — 60 meter dash (8.88)
62. Grace E. Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic — 60 meter hurdles (12.14)
68. Carlie Chambers, Fremont-Mills — 60 meter dash (8.98)
75. Reese Leaders, Woodbine — 60 meter dash (9.05)
76. Reese Gute, Fremont-Mills — 60 meter dash (9.12)