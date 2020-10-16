(KMAland) -- Recaps from wins for IKM-Manning, Riverside, St. Albert, Underwood, Treynor, LC and TJ in KMAland Iowa 11-man action on Friday.
2A-16: Clarinda 55 Shenandoah 20
Find the full recap of Clarinda’s win at our Local Sports News Page.
2A-16: Greene County 49 Red Oak 0
Bryce Stalder had 186 total yards and four passing touchdowns for Greene County in a dominant win.
A-16: IKM-Manning 34 Southwest Valley 20
Kyler Rasmussen had 210 yards rushing and four touchdowns while Cooper Irlmeier added 120 all-purpose yards and a score for IKM-Manning.
Brendan Knapp had 117 yards and two touchdowns for Southwest Valley, which trailed 27-0 at the half.
A-15: Lawton-Bronson 14 Tri-Center 8
Chayton Rowe had 90 yards rushing while Hayden Dahlhauser added 53 yards on the ground, including a 27-yard rushing score. Austin Feddersen added a 40-yard pick six for Lawton-Bronson.
Jaxon Johnson had 117 yards passing, and Owen Osbahr added 80 yards and a touchdown for Tri-Center.
A-15: Riverside 53 AHSTW 12
Drake Woods of Riverside earned the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night with three touchdowns catches, a rushing score and three interceptions on defense.
Austin Kremkoski added 206 yards passing and five touchdowns, and Rhett Bentley rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a 43-yard receiving touchdown for the Bulldogs.
A-14: St. Albert 45 Sidney 14
David Helton had a pair of touchdowns while Sam Rallis scored three times on 58 and 60-yard runs and a 15-yard reception.
1A-15: Underwood 49 West Central Valley 7
Alex Ravlin threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns while Brayden Wollan pulled in four receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns to lead Underwood.
1A-3: Treynor 83 MVAOCOU 18
Noah James had 75 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Kaden Miller rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns of his own to lead Treynor. Braden Larsen had a kickoff return, a punt return and interception return for a touchdown while Sid Schaaf also returned a kick for a score.
3A-16: Lewis Central 63 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 12
Braylon Kammrad was 12-of-14 passing for 234 yards and six touchdowns. Brayden Loftin and Thomas Fidone had two touchdown receptions each, and Ethan Fishell had 112 yards rushing for the Titans.
Cole Strider threw for 286 yards in the loss.
3A-16: Norwalk 30 Glenwood 29
Norwalk scored a late touchdown and went for two to pick up the victory.
Tate Mayberry led Glenwood with 152 yards rushing and three touchdowns while also throwing for 162 yards.
4A-14: Thomas Jefferson 49 Sioux City West 7
Dylan Carmen had 136 yards rushing and a touchdown for Thomas Jefferson, which rushed for 388 yards. Reese Schlotfeld added 119 yards and three touchdowns, and Devon Bovee pitched in 88 yards and a score.
KMALAND IOWA 11-MAN FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 2A Pod 16
Clarinda 55 Shenandoah 20
Greene County 49 Red Oak 0
Class 2A Pod 15
Des Moines Christian 38 Albia 0
Class A Pod 16
IKM-Manning 34 Southwest Valley 20
Class A Pod 15
Lawton-Bronson 14 Tri-Center 8
Riverside 53 AHSTW 12
Class A Pod 14
St. Albert 45 Sidney 14
Woodbury Central 44 West Monona 22
Class A Pod 13
Nodaway Valley 20 North Mahaska 0
Class 1A Pod 16
East Sac County 21 Missouri Valley 16
Class 1A Pod 15
Underwood 49 West Central Valley 7
Woodward-Granger 51 Colfax-Mingo 14
Class 1A Pod 14
Interstate 35, Truro 20 Central Decatur 14
Class 1A Pod 3
Treynor 83 MVAOCOU 18
Class 1A Pod 2
Kuemper Catholic 16 Pocahontas Area 8
Emmetsburg 49 Eagle Grove 6
Class 3A Pod 16
Lewis Central 63 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 12
Norwalk 30 Glenwood 29
Class 3A Pod 15
Bondurant-Farrar 14 ADM 7
Class 3A Pod 3
Storm Lake 36 LeMars 28
Class 3A Pod 2
Humboldt 40 Bishop Heelan Catholic 17
Class 3A Pod 1
Denison-Schleswig 12 Carroll 7
Class 4A Pod 14
Thomas Jefferson 49 Sioux City West 7