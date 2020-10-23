(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Harlan, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Lo-Ma, Riverside, Underwood, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley and SBL were all advancers in KMAland Iowa 11-man playoff action on Friday.
2A-16: Greene County 24 Clarinda 0
2A-15: Atlantic 21 Des Moines Christian 0
Atlantic’s Bodie Johnson had 134 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and he added six tackles and a pick on defense.
A-16: Logan-Magnolia 27 IKM-Manning 6
Carter Edney led Logan-Magnolia with nine carries for 97 yards and threw for 40 yards. He also had two pass breakups on defense.
A-15: Riverside 26 Lawton-Bronson 24
Austin Kremkoski connected with Rhett Bentley for a game-winning touchdown in the final minute to lead the Bulldogs to the victory.
Kremkoski had 201 yards passing and four touchdowns and rushed for 65 yards. Bentley also had 109 yards rushing, 47 yards receiving and the score.
A-14: St. Albert 31 Woodbury Central 0
Brendan Monahan and Sam Rallis connected on three touchdown passes of 76, 50 and 40 yards. Greg Fagan had a two-yard touchdown run, and David Helton had a two-pick night on defense.
A-13: Nodaway Valley 26 Earlham 0
Tony Ayase ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns for Nodaway Valley in the victory.
1A-15: Underwood 37 Woodward-Granger 7
Joey Anderson rushed for 144 yards and touchdown, Hayden Goehring scored twice on the ground and Brayden Wollan had 67 yards receiving and a score on offense and two interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense.
1A-14: Mount Ayr 20 Interstate 35 14
Payton Weehler had a 34 and a 1-yard touchdown run, and Jaixen Frost found Adler Shay for 21 yards on a score to lead Mount Ayr in the win.
1A-3: Western Christian 48 Treynor 15
Tyson Boer led Western Christian with 215 yards passing and four touchdowns while Carson Elbert had 143 yards rushing and two scores.
Jaxon Schumacher led Treynor with 43 yards and a touchdown.
3A-16: Lewis Central 35 Norwalk 7
Logan Katzer set a single-game rushing record for Lewis Central with 327 yards and four touchdowns. He also grabbed an interception on defense to nab one of KMA’s two AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night awards.
3A-15: Harlan 36 Bondurant-Farrar 7
Joey Moser had a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown, Teagon Kasperbauer added a passing and rushing score and Chandler Leinen had a 26-yard fumble return for a score for Harlan in the win. Brenden Bartley added 75 yards rushing and a touchdown.
4A-16: WDM Valley 44 Abraham Lincoln 6
Mason Morrow had 54 yards passing, 58 yards rushing and a passing touchdown. Jayden Williams rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown for Valley. Danny Rankins also had 99 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Lennx Brown had 144 yards passing and a touchdown for Abraham Lincoln.
