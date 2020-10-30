Blake Hall, Underwood.jpg
(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Logan-Magnolia, Underwood, LC and Harlan are all moving to state quarterfinals in KMAland Iowa 11-man football action.

A-A: St. Albert 20 South O’Brien 8 

Greg Fagan, St. Albert.jpg
Greg Fagan’s 40-yard touchdown run early in the fourth period pushed St. Albert to the win. Brendan Monahan had 57 yards rushing in the win.

A-A: Logan-Magnolia 36 Riverside 14 

A-B: Grundy Center 40 Nodaway Valley 0 

Zach Opheim & Logan Knaack, Grundy Center.jpg
Zach Opheim had 129 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Logan Knaack added 121 yards passing, 86 rushing and three total touchdowns, including one on a 60-yard punt return.

1A-C: Underwood 42 Mount Ayr 17 

Alex Ravlin threw for 239 yards and five total offensive scores, and Blake Hall pulled in eight receptions for 115 yards and three scores. Brayden Wollan added 100 yards receiving and a score, and Quinn Kuck added a sensational touchdown catch.

2A-B: West Marshall 27 Atlantic 7 

Preston Pope, West Marshall.jpg
Preston Pope had 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns for West Marshall.

3A-B: Lewis Central 34 Ballard 6 

Logan Katzer, Lewis Central.jpg
Logan Katzer had another big night for Lewis Central with 227 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

3A-B: Harlan 49 Carlisle 42 

PlayerOfTheNight (10).jpg
Connor Frame earned the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night with 113 yards receiving and two big touchdowns, including a game-clinching onside kickoff return for a score.

FULL 11-MAN IOWA PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class A Pod A 

Iowa Class A Pod B 

West Hancock 56 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

Iowa Class A Pod C 

Wapsie Valley 15 Lisbon 8

Regina Catholic 28 Alburnett 7

Iowa Class A Pod D 

MFL MarMac 22 Edgewood-Colesburg 14

Saint Ansgar 42 South Winneshiek 6

Iowa Class 1A Pod A 

OABCIG 41 Western Christian 14

West Sioux 36 Emmetsburg 15

Iowa Class 1A Pod B 

South Central Calhoun 20 South Hamilton 8

Southeast Valley 34 Denver 7

Iowa Class 1A Pod C 

Van Meter 49 Pella Christian 23

Iowa Class 1A Pod D 

Columbus Catholic 32 Mediapolis 20

Sigourney-Keota 35 Beckman Catholic 14

Iowa Class 2A Pod A 

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 28 Estherville-Lincoln Central 6

West Lyon 12 Spirit Lake 0

Iowa Class 2A Pod B

PCM, Monroe 42 Greene County 0

Iowa Class 2A Pod C 

Camanche 35 Tipton 29

West Liberty 20 Williamsburg 14

Iowa Class 2A Pod D 

Waukon 46 Monticello 14

Solon 37 Independence 21

Iowa Class 3A Pod A 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42 Spencer 7

Webster City 28 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21

Iowa Class 3A Pod B 

Iowa Class 3A Pod C 

Grinnell 6 Pella 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17 Wahlert Catholic 14

Iowa Class 3A Pod D 

West Delaware 47 Washington 14

North Scott 13 Assumption, Davenport 10

Iowa Class 4A Pod A 

Pleasant Valley 10 Bettendorf 6

Iowa City West 38 Dubuque Hempstead 24

Iowa Class 4A Pod B 

Southeast Polk 41 Ankeny Centennial 7

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45 Cedar Rapids Prairie 14

Iowa Class 4A Pod C 

Ankeny 37 Cedar Falls 16

Waukee 50 Indianola 28

Iowa Class 4A Pod D 

Dowling Catholic 38 Waterloo West 12

WDM Valley 41 Urbandale 0

