(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Logan-Magnolia, Underwood, LC and Harlan are all moving to state quarterfinals in KMAland Iowa 11-man football action.
A-A: St. Albert 20 South O’Brien 8
Greg Fagan’s 40-yard touchdown run early in the fourth period pushed St. Albert to the win. Brendan Monahan had 57 yards rushing in the win.
A-A: Logan-Magnolia 36 Riverside 14
Check out the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
A-B: Grundy Center 40 Nodaway Valley 0
Zach Opheim had 129 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Logan Knaack added 121 yards passing, 86 rushing and three total touchdowns, including one on a 60-yard punt return.
1A-C: Underwood 42 Mount Ayr 17
Alex Ravlin threw for 239 yards and five total offensive scores, and Blake Hall pulled in eight receptions for 115 yards and three scores. Brayden Wollan added 100 yards receiving and a score, and Quinn Kuck added a sensational touchdown catch.
2A-B: West Marshall 27 Atlantic 7
Preston Pope had 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns for West Marshall.
3A-B: Lewis Central 34 Ballard 6
Logan Katzer had another big night for Lewis Central with 227 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
3A-B: Harlan 49 Carlisle 42
Connor Frame earned the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night with 113 yards receiving and two big touchdowns, including a game-clinching onside kickoff return for a score.
FULL 11-MAN IOWA PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class A Pod A
St. Albert 20 South O’Brien 8
Logan-Magnolia 36 Riverside 14
Iowa Class A Pod B
West Hancock 56 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
Grundy Center 40 Nodaway Valley 0
Iowa Class A Pod C
Wapsie Valley 15 Lisbon 8
Regina Catholic 28 Alburnett 7
Iowa Class A Pod D
MFL MarMac 22 Edgewood-Colesburg 14
Saint Ansgar 42 South Winneshiek 6
Iowa Class 1A Pod A
OABCIG 41 Western Christian 14
West Sioux 36 Emmetsburg 15
Iowa Class 1A Pod B
South Central Calhoun 20 South Hamilton 8
Southeast Valley 34 Denver 7
Iowa Class 1A Pod C
Van Meter 49 Pella Christian 23
Underwood 42 Mount Ayr 17
Iowa Class 1A Pod D
Columbus Catholic 32 Mediapolis 20
Sigourney-Keota 35 Beckman Catholic 14
Iowa Class 2A Pod A
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 28 Estherville-Lincoln Central 6
West Lyon 12 Spirit Lake 0
Iowa Class 2A Pod B
West Marshall 27 Atlantic 7
PCM, Monroe 42 Greene County 0
Iowa Class 2A Pod C
Camanche 35 Tipton 29
West Liberty 20 Williamsburg 14
Iowa Class 2A Pod D
Waukon 46 Monticello 14
Solon 37 Independence 21
Iowa Class 3A Pod A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42 Spencer 7
Webster City 28 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21
Iowa Class 3A Pod B
Lewis Central 34 Ballard 6
Harlan 49 Carlisle 42
Iowa Class 3A Pod C
Grinnell 6 Pella 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 17 Wahlert Catholic 14
Iowa Class 3A Pod D
West Delaware 47 Washington 14
North Scott 13 Assumption, Davenport 10
Iowa Class 4A Pod A
Pleasant Valley 10 Bettendorf 6
Iowa City West 38 Dubuque Hempstead 24
Iowa Class 4A Pod B
Southeast Polk 41 Ankeny Centennial 7
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45 Cedar Rapids Prairie 14
Iowa Class 4A Pod C
Ankeny 37 Cedar Falls 16
Waukee 50 Indianola 28
Iowa Class 4A Pod D
Dowling Catholic 38 Waterloo West 12
WDM Valley 41 Urbandale 0