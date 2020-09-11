(KMAland) -- Shenandoah lost a tight one, Clarinda rolled, Lo-Ma stayed hot, SW Valley moved to 4-0, St. Albert edged Riverside, Treynor won on a walk-off FG and more from the night in KMAland Iowa 11-man.
2A-ND: Alta-Aurelia 13 Shenandoah 7
Blake Herold had six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, and Morgan Cotten rushed for 82 yards on 14 carries to lead Shenandoah.
Alta-Aurelia’s Kaden Stites had 95 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
2A-7: Clarinda 49 Red Oak 6
2A-7: Atlantic 31 Greene County 18
Bodie Johnson sealed the win with a pick-six for his fourth touchdown of the night.
A-10: Logan-Magnolia 38 Westwood, Sloan 14
Logan-Magnolia’s offense churned for 341 yards on the ground and only gave up 44 total yards on defense.
A-10: Woodbury Central 14 IKM-Manning 0
Jase Manker led Woodbury Central with 183 yards passing and two touchdowns, including 61 and a score to Beau Klingensmith and 46 and another touchdown to Carter Bleil.
A-9: St. Albert 21 Riverside 14
Cy Patterson had 16 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns for St. Albert in the victory. Brendan Monahan added 67 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Austin Kremkoski had 112 yards passing and a touchdown, and Rhett Bentley rushed for 78 yards to lead Riverside.
A-9: Tri-Center 49 Sidney 14
Jaxon Johnson had 212 yards and three touchdowns for Tri-Center. Mason Rohatsch had five receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns, and Brecken Freeberg carried nine times for 84 yards and two scores.
Tyler Hensley and Cole Stenzel both had touchdowns for Sidney.
A-8: Madrid 21 Sidney 19
Conner Williams had two rushing touchdowns and a pick-six for Madrid, which outscored Nodaway Valley 14-0 in the second half.
Tony Ayase topped Nodaway Valley with 68 yards rushing, 30 yards receiving and a touchdown. Nathan Russell added two rushing scores.
1A-9: Underwood 51 MVAOCOU 6
Alex Ravlin, Joey Anderson, Blake Hall, Scott Pearson, Hunter Goehring and Boston Clark all had a touchdown for Underwood in the win.
1A-9: Treynor 9 East Sac County 7
Thomas Schwartz kicked a walk-off field goal for Treynor in the victory. Noah James rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown.
3A-9: Harlan 22 Glenwood 13
3A-9: Lewis Central 34 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 7
Thomas Fidone had five receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns while Logan Katzer carried 20 times for 136 yards and a score to lead Lewis Central.
4A: Sioux City North 55 Abraham Lincoln 7
Gavin Hauge was 11-for-11 with 281 yards and five touchdown passes of 47, 62, 43, 14 and 33 to lead North. Dante Hansen’s three catches were all for touchdowns and went for 123 yards.
KMALAND 11-MAN IOWA FULL SCOREBOARD -- WEEK 3
Class 2A District 7
Alta-Aurelia 13 Shenandoah 7
Clarinda 49 Red Oak 6
Atlantic 31 Greene County 18
Class A District 10
Logan-Magnolia 38 Westwood, Sloan 14
Ridge View 30 West Monona 6
Woodbury Central 14 IKM-Manning 0
Class A District 9
Southwest Valley 28 AHSTW 14
St. Albert 21 Riverside 14
Tri-Center 49 Sidney 14
Class A District 8
Madrid 21 Nodaway Valley 19
Earlham 56 Ogden 18
Class 1A District 9
Underwood 51 MVAOCOU 6
OABCIG 54 Missouri Valley 0
Treynor 9 East Sac County 7
Class 1A District 8
Kuemper Catholic 47 West Central Valley 0
Van Meter 30 Panorama 0
Woodward-Granger 27 ACGC 14
Class 1A District 7
Pleasantville 13 Mount Ayr 7
Pella Christian 42 Central Decatur 6
Interstate 35 50 Colfax-Mingo 0
Class 3A District 9
Harlan 22 Glenwood 13
Lewis Central 34 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 7
Carroll 42 Denison-Schleswig 7
Class 3A District 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35
Spencer 28 LeMars 0
Storm Lake 34 Bishop Heelan Catholic 24
Class 4A
Urbandale 36 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sioux City North 55 Thomas Jefferson 7
Sioux City East 65 Sioux City West 14