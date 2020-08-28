(KMAland) -- Riverside rolled behind Allensworth while Glenwood, LC, Underwood, Harlan, T-C, Lo-Ma, Southwest Valley and plenty more picked up wins in KMAland Iowa 11-man action on Friday.
Riverside 45 Red Oak 0
Riverside’s Brogan Allensworth had 110 yards receiving and two touchdowns and two interceptions to capture the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night.
Check out photos from the Riverside/Red Oak game from Renander Photos below.
Glenwood 57 Thomas Jefferson 7
Brock Sell rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns and 188 yards passing and three more scores to lead Glenwood. Ryan Blum led the receiving corps with three catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
Lewis Central 28 St. Albert 3
Jonah Pomrenke had a 40-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Fidone and an 80-yard bomb to Jonathan Humpal to lead the Titans. Pomrenke also rushed for a touchdown in the win.
Underwood 39 Atlantic 0
Underwood’s Brayden Wollan had nine receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown while Alex Ravlin had 171 yards passing, 66 rushing and three total offensive touchdowns.
Harlan 40 Grinnell 28
Teagon Kasperbauer threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns while Brenden Bartley rushed for 123 and scored twice to send Harlan to the win.
Abraham Lincoln 28 Denison-Schleswig 21 — OT
Lennx Brown sent AL to the overtime win behind 102 yards passing, 107 yards rushing and four total touchdowns.
West Monona 34 Sidney 22
Brady Wiggs had 20 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns, and JJ Lander added 256 yards and three touchdowns passing for West Monona.
Tyler Hensley topped Sidney with 159 yards on 23 carries. Matthew Benedict had three passing touchdowns and 159 yards. Leighton Whipple pulled in five receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns.
Tri-Center 42 IKM-Manning 7
Jaxon Johnson threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score for Tri-Center.
Logan-Magnolia 39 Missouri Valley 0
Tre Melby led the defense with 12 tackles and two tackles for loss, blocked a punt on special teams and had a touchdown reception on offense for Logan-Magnolia.
Southwest Valley 14 Cardinal 7
Southwest Valley’s Cade Myers had a 20-yard pick six and four sack assists for the Timberwolves in the tight win. Brendan Knapp added 84 total offensive yards and scored on a rushing touchdown.
Mount Ayr 36 Albia 7
Dawson Swank scored a pair of rushing touchdowns on 25 yards and four yards to lead Mount Ayr in the victory.
Central Decatur 42 Albia 6
William Gillis had 11 tackles, six tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for Central Decatur in the win. Matthew Boothe had 140 total yards and two touchdowns on offense, and Devin Adams added 82 yards rushing and a score.
Dayton Jacobsen had 62 yards rushing for Wayne. Jackson Cobb added nine tackles and a tackle for loss.
Area District 11-Man
Earlham 31 ACGC 28
Woodward-Granger 49 Madrid 6
Ogden 49 Manson-NW Webster 26
OABCIG at Ridge View
Westwood 42 MVAOCOU 20
Woodbury Central 21 Lawton-Bronson 8
Colfax-Mingo at Lynnville-Sully
Interstate 35, Truro at Chariton
Des Moines Christian 29 Pella Christian 24
Pleasantville at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Grundy Center 20 Panorama 14
Van Meter 33 Winterset 14
Pocahontas Area 27 East Sac County 7
Greene County 49 Perry 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20 Western Christian 10
Webster City 21 Spencer 7
West Lyon 53 Storm Lake 12
Carroll 7 Bondurant-Farrar 0