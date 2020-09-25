(KMAland) -- Big wins for Lo-Ma, Riverside, SW Valley, Underwood, Treynor, Mount Ayr, Harlan and more in KMAland Iowa 11-Man Football.
2A-9: Clarinda 45 Shenandoah 10
2A-9: Greene County 55 Red Oak 14
Nathan Black rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns to lead Greene County. Jackson Morton added 81 yards and three scores, and Jaxon Warnke chipped in 64 yards receiving and a score to go with a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Dawson Bond topped Red Oak with 89 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Riley Fouts had 69 yards and a score on a the ground.
A-10: Logan-Magnolia 26 Woodbury Central 21
Brody West had a big night with 74 yards rushing and a touchdown, and he scored on an 80-yard pick-six to lift Logan-Magnolia to a key district win.
A-9: Riverside 49 Sidney 6
Drake Woods had two interceptions, returning both for touchdowns, and added a 50-yard receiving touchdown to lead Riverside.
A-9: Southwest Valley 19 Tri-Center 14
Brendan Knapp threw for 217 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 62 more and scored twice and picked up an interception on defense.
Jaxon Johnson had 149 yards passing and a touchdown for Tri-Center. Eli Marsh ran for an 82-yard touchdown, and Brecken Freeberg had 35 yards and a touchdown receiving.
1A-9: Underwood 50 East Sac County 7
Alex Ravlin had 232 yards passing, 162 yards rushing and six total touchdowns to lead Underwood in the rout.
1A-9: Treynor 46 Missouri Valley 6
Braden Larsen had 83 yards rushing and a touchdown while Todd Pedersen finished with 67 yards and two scores. Blake Sadr also had an 18-yard pick-six for the Cardinals.
1A-7: Mount Ayr 28 Pella Christian 7
Trae Ehlen had a pair of receptions for 38 yards, a 78-yard return on special teams and helped lead a defense that forced four turnovers.
3A-9: Lewis Central 42 Glenwood 14
3A-9: Harlan 28 Carroll 14
Teagon Kasperbauer had 216 yards passing and two offensive touchdowns while Connor Frame pulled in five receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Frame also threw a 55-yard touchdown to Aidan Hall, who finished with 87 yards receiving.
KMALAND IOWA 11-MAN FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 2A District 9
Clarinda 45 Shenandoah 10
Greene County 55 Red Oak 14
Atlantic 38 Des Moines Christian 0
Class A District 10
Logan-Magnolia 26 Woodbury Central 21
IKM-Manning 20 Ridge View 14
West Monona 36 Westwood 22
Class A District 9
Riverside 49 Sidney 6
Southwest Valley 19 Tri-Center 14
Class A District 8
Nodaway Valley 47 Wayne 0
ADM 63 Earlham 22 (ND)
Class 1A District 9
Underwood 50 East Sac County 7
Treynor 46 Missouri Valley 6
OABCIG 63 MVAOCOU 14
Class 1A District 8
Woodward-Granger 36 Kuemper Catholic 17
Van Meter 46 ACGC 12
Panorama 46 West Central Valley 0
Class 1A District 7
Interstate 35, Truro 6 Central Decatur 0 — OT
Pleasantville 46 Colfax-Mingo 6
Mount Ayr 28 Pella Christian 7
Class 3A District 9
Lewis Central 42 Glenwood 14
Harlan 28 Carroll 14
Denison-Schleswig 7 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 0
Class 3A District 1
Spencer 38 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 38 LeMars 13
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Storm Lake 21
Class 4A
Abraham Lincoln 43 Sioux City North 6
Indianola 49 Sioux City West 6