(KMAland) -- Big wins for Lo-Ma, Riverside, SW Valley, Underwood, Treynor, Mount Ayr, Harlan and more in KMAland Iowa 11-Man Football.

2A-9: Clarinda 45 Shenandoah 10 

2A-9: Greene County 55 Red Oak 14 

Nathan Black rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns to lead Greene County. Jackson Morton added 81 yards and three scores, and Jaxon Warnke chipped in 64 yards receiving and a score to go with a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Dawson Bond topped Red Oak with 89 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Riley Fouts had 69 yards and a score on a the ground.

A-10: Logan-Magnolia 26 Woodbury Central 21 

Brody West had a big night with 74 yards rushing and a touchdown, and he scored on an 80-yard pick-six to lift Logan-Magnolia to a key district win.

A-9: Riverside 49 Sidney 6 

Drake Woods, Riverside

Drake Woods had two interceptions, returning both for touchdowns, and added a 50-yard receiving touchdown to lead Riverside.

A-9: Southwest Valley 19 Tri-Center 14 

Brendan Knapp, SW Valley

Brendan Knapp threw for 217 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 62 more and scored twice and picked up an interception on defense.

Jaxon Johnson had 149 yards passing and a touchdown for Tri-Center. Eli Marsh ran for an 82-yard touchdown, and Brecken Freeberg had 35 yards and a touchdown receiving.

1A-9: Underwood 50 East Sac County 7 

Alex Ravlin, Underwood

Alex Ravlin had 232 yards passing, 162 yards rushing and six total touchdowns to lead Underwood in the rout.

1A-9: Treynor 46 Missouri Valley 6 

Braden Larsen & Todd Pedersen, Treynor

Braden Larsen had 83 yards rushing and a touchdown while Todd Pedersen finished with 67 yards and two scores. Blake Sadr also had an 18-yard pick-six for the Cardinals.

1A-7: Mount Ayr 28 Pella Christian 7 

Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr

Trae Ehlen had a pair of receptions for 38 yards, a 78-yard return on special teams and helped lead a defense that forced four turnovers.

3A-9: Lewis Central 42 Glenwood 14 

3A-9: Harlan 28 Carroll 14 

Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan

Teagon Kasperbauer had 216 yards passing and two offensive touchdowns while Connor Frame pulled in five receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Frame also threw a 55-yard touchdown to Aidan Hall, who finished with 87 yards receiving. 

