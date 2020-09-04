(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, SW Valley, Glenwood, Lo-Ma, LC, Harlan, Underwood, AHSTW, Riverside and Mount Ayr were among the area winners in 11-man football on Friday night.
Shenandoah 28 Sidney 20
Zayne Zwickel led Shenandoah with a pair of touchdown passes as the Mustangs moved to 2-0 on the year. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Panorama 41 Clarinda 31
Domonic Walker had 290 yards passing and 97 yards rushing while combining to score four total touchdowns in a comeback win for Panorama.
Wyatt Schmitt led Clarinda with 216 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also went in on a rushing score.
Southwest Valley 46 Red Oak 7
Brendan Knapp had four total touchdowns, including three on the ground, and combined for 132 total offensive yards. Blaine Venteicher had 90 yards rushing and a touchdown, and he also had a 35-yard pick six.
Dawson Bond led Red Oak with 58 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Glenwood 37 Treynor 0
Brock Sell threw for 143 yards, rushed for 53 and had four total touchdowns on the night. The Rams defense pitched a shutout and forced five turnovers.
Logan-Magnolia 28 St. Albert 7
Gavin Maguire had 31 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns to lift Logan-Magnolia. Tre Melby added four receptions for 76 yards and a score.
Lewis Central 49 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28
Jonah Pomrenke had 394 yards and three touchdowns passing for Lewis Central, including 244 yards and two touchdowns to Thomas Fidone, who had nine receptions.
Tyler Smith had 241 yards and two touchdowns passing for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Harlan 21 Pella 18
Teagon Kasperbauer had another big passing night with 345 yards, including 252 of them and three touchdowns to Aidan Hall, who also had two interceptions on defense.
Underwood 41 Tri-Center 8
Alex Ravlin had 175 yards passing and a rushing touchdown while also nabbing three interceptions, including a pick six, on defense.
Joey Anderson chipped in 86 yards and a touchdown, and Scott Pearson finished with 49 yards rushing and a score. He also had a 68-yard kick return for a touchdown. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Riverside 36 West Monona 2
Rhett Bentley had 77 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead Riverside in another victory. Austin Kremkoski threw for 140 yards and rushed for 129 for the Bulldogs.
Mount Ayr 41 Nodaway Valley 13
Payton Weehler had two rushing scores and two passing touchdowns for Mount Ayr in the win.
FULL 11-MAN SCOREBOARD
Abraham Lincoln 20 Des Moines North 14
Fort Dodge 36 Sioux City East 20
Bishop Heelan Catholic 49 Sioux City North 12
Area District 11-Man
Van Meter 40 Earlham 0
South Hamilton 45 Madrid 6
Woodward-Granger 42 Ogden 14
Ridge View 27 Cherokee 7
Westwood 41 Akron-Westfield 20
Unity Christian 27 Woodbury Central 13
North Mahaska 48 Colfax-Mingo 12
Interstate 35, Truro 37 Clarke 0
PCM Pella Christian
Pleasantville 56 Lynnville-Sully 29
Eagle Grove 26 West Central Valley 24
Sioux Central 16 East Sac County 6
MMCRU 20 MVAOCOU 16
OABCIG 27 Spirit Lake 21
Des Moines Christian 36 Chariton 0
South Central Calhoun 34 Greene County 7
West Lyon 28 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Humboldt 28 Storm Lake 7
Webster City 55 Carroll 0