(KMAland) -- Shenandoah won a thriller, Red Oak ended a skid, LC and Harlan rolled, AL took down Denison-Schleswig and SW Valley nabbed a district win in KMAland Iowa 11-player action on Friday.
ND: Shenandoah 28 Nodaway Valley 26
Nolan Mount threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns, and Blake Herold finished with seven receptions for 129 yards to lead Shenandoah in the tight win.
Nathan Russell threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns of his own for Nodaway Valley. Caelen DeVault had 14 grabs for 167 yards and a touchdown.
ND: Underwood 47 Clarinda 7
Nick Ravlin threw for 274 yards and Joey Anderson added 136 yards and five touchdowns on the ground for Underwood in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
ND: Red Oak 20 West Central Valley 0
Riley Fouts rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown to help Red Oak end their 21-game losing skid and earned the AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night. Austin Johnson and Dawson Bond also had touchdown runs, as the Tigers had 323 yards of offense and held WCV to just 75.
ND: Indianola 52 Glenwood 16
Drew Kingery led Indianola with 156 yards receiving and three touchdowns, and Carter Erickson finished with a pick-six and a 93-yard kickoff return for a score.
ND: Lewis Central 70 Carlisle 22
Braylon Kammrad threw for 200 yards, rushed for 67 yard and had three total offensive touchdowns for the Titans in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
ND: Harlan 56 Grinnell 7
Joey Moser had a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown and caught two touchdown passes for Harlan in the win. Will Kenkel had two touchdown runs, and Jacob Birch and Aidan Hall also had receiving scores from Teagon Kasperbauer, who threw for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
ND: Winterset 28 Creston 7
Dawson Forgy led Winterset with 160 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the victory.
NC: Abraham Lincoln 45 Denison-Schleswig 36
Mikale Hayes had 131 yards and four touchdowns for Abraham Lincoln in the win.
A-7: Southwest Valley 29 Sidney 0
Brendan Knapp rushed for three touchdowns to lift Southwest Valley to the victory.
A-7: Riverside 49 St. Albert 36
Austin Kremkoski went for 165 yards rushing, 189 yards passing and three total touchdowns while Rhett Bentley had 229 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
A-7: Earlham 40 AHSTW 7
Max Vandeveer had 242 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Earlham in the win.
Kyle Sternberg threw for 160 yards and a touchdown for AHSTW.
ND: Tri-Center 14 Treynor 0
Michael Turner threw for 107 yards and a touchdown, and Eli Marsh had 83 yards receiving and the score to lead Tri-Center. The Trojans held Treynor to 127 total yards of offense.
ND: Mount Ayr 34 Central Decatur 27
Jaixen Frost led a game-winning touchdown drive for Mount Ayr, finding Riley Stark for a pair of big receptions, including the game-winner with 5.5 seconds remaining.
View all 11-player scores among KMAland schools and their area districts below.
TRIANGLE
Shenandoah 28 Nodaway Valley 26
Underwood 47 Clarinda 7
Red Oak 20 West Central Valley 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Ogden 54 Wayne 12
Belle Plaine 20 Madrid 6
Lynnville-Sully 46 North Mahaska 6
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Earlham 40 AHSTW 7
Southwest Valley 29 Sidney 0
Riverside 49 St. Albert 36
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Lawton-Bronson 66 Missouri Valley 32
IKM-Manning 28 Westwood 20
Woodbury Central 18 Logan-Magnolia 13
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Indianola 52 Glenwood 16
Lewis Central 70 Carlisle 22
Kuemper Catholic 34 Atlantic 0
Harlan 56 Grinnell 7
Winterset 28 Creston 7
Abraham Lincoln 45 Denison-Schleswig 36
Tri-Center 14 Treynor 0
Mount Ayr 34 Central Decatur 27
Omaha South 43 Thomas Jefferson 22
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 21
Sioux City East 54 Sioux City North 0
Sioux City West 42 South Sioux City 41 — OT
LeMars 22 Bishop Heelan Catholic 8
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Clarke 35 Colfax-Mingo 19
Cardinal 66 Central Lee 7
Davis County 29 Van Buren County 8
Pleasantville (1-0) at Interstate 35 (0-1)
Pella Christian 44 Panorama 7
Sigourney-Keota 42 Mid-Prairie 12
ACGC 62 Woodward-Granger 6
Van Meter 20 Williamsburg 0
Eagle Grove 32 MVAOCOU 6
Ridge View 38 East Sac County 14
Cherokee 41 West Monona 27
Greene County 63 Perry 0
Des Moines Christian 45 Des Moines Hoover 0
Carroll 24 Gilbert 7
West Sioux 42 Sioux Center 27
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34 Western Christian 13
ADM 31 Ballard 14
South Tama 33 Saydel 0
Oskaloosa 35 Knoxville 0
Fort Dodge 42 Ames 21
OABCIG 42 Storm Lake 10
Spencer 41 Mason City 8
Webster City 42 Boone 0
Bondurant-Farrar 33 Dallas Center-Grimes 17