Trent Patton, Glenwood.jpg

Trent Patton, Glenwood

(KMAland) -- Glenwood and LC won tight battles, Treynor, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, AHSTW and Mount Ayr rolled & Lo-Ma responded after a slow start in KMAland Iowa 11-player football Friday.

Check out the full Week 1 rundown below.

Clarinda 46 Shenandoah 7 

Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Southwest Valley 34 Red Oak 31

Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Glenwood 28 Sioux City East 24

Trent Patton scored three touchdowns, including a 55-yard touchdown reception, and finished with 57 yards rushing for Glenwood. Kayden Anderson threw for 219 yards and a touchdown, including seven receptions and 57 yards to Payton Longemeyer, who also had a 12-yard rushing touchdown. 

Treynor 41 St. Albert 0

Danny Kinsella rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns, Ben Casey threw for 131 yards and three scores and Karson Elwood finished with 32 yards receiving, 52 yards rushing and two offensive touchdowns for Treynor.

Lewis Central 21 Harlan 20 

Jimmy Scott, Lewis Central.jpg

Jimmy Scott, Lewis Central

Jimmy Scott kicked three field goals, including the eventual game-winner with three minutes remaining in the game.

Creston 36 Winterset 17 

Brennan Hayes, Creston.jpg

Brennan Hayes, Creston

Brennan Hayes rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown for Creston in the win.

Denison-Schleswig 38 Thomas Jefferson 14 

Luke Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig

Luke Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig

Luke Wiebers had 61 yards passing, 23 yards rushing and one touchdown of each in leading Denison-Schleswig to the win.

AHSTW 64 Tri-Center 27 

Luke Sternberg had 152 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground while also returning two kickoffs for scores from 90 and 94 yards out. Camden Soukup posted 183 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Nick Denning had an 82-yard pick six for the Vikings.

Carter Kunze carried 33 times for 110 yards, and Isaac Wohlhuter threw for 191 yards and accounted for three offensive touchdowns for Tri-Center. 

Logan-Magnolia 29 Missouri Valley 8

Evan Roden, Logan-Magnolia.jpg

Evan Roden, Logan-Magnolia

Evan Roden rushed for 104 yards, William Anderson had 74 on the ground and Calvin Collins added 60 for Logan-Magnolia. 

Van Meter 21 Underwood 14

Ben Gordon, Van Meter.jpg

Ben Gordon, Van Meter

Van Meter scored the final 21 points of the game, as Ben Gordon went for 170 yards rushing and 40 yards receiving to lead the Bulldogs.

Garrett Luett was 19-of-25 passing for 254 yards and had a 29-yard scoring pass to Mason Boothby. Maddox Nelson carried 23 times for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Mount Ayr 39 Nodaway Valley 12 

Tyler Martin, Mount Ayr

Tyler Martin, Mount Ayr

Tyler Martin had four touchdowns for Mount Ayr, which kept the Battle for the Rock Trophy another year.

Other KMAland Iowa 11-Player Scores

Atlantic 47 Clarke 33

Bishop Heelan Catholic 22 Kuemper Catholic 19

Riverside 40 West Monona 0

IKM-Manning 19 East Sac County 15

Earlham 25 Central Decatur 7

Grand View Christian 27 Martensdale-St. Marys 26

Wayne 42 Colfax-Mingo 8

Abraham Lincoln 28 Sioux City West 13

LeMars 41 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13

South Sioux City 46 Sioux City North 37

Area District Iowa 11-Player Scores 

Danville at Lynnville-Sully

Madrid 28 Woodward-Granger 27

North Mahaska 22 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6

ACGC 20 Ogden 19

Panorama at West Central Valley

South Central Calhoun 34 Pocahontas Area 14

Kingsley-Pierson 27 Alta-Aurelia 7

Westwood 22 MVAOCOU 20

Woodbury Central 27 Lawton-Bronson 24

South Hamilton 20 South Hardin 14

Albia 21 Centerville 13

Chariton at Davis County

Pleasantville at Interstate 35

Pella Christian 49 Des Moines Christian 35

Carroll 20 Greene County 0

Roland-Story 40 South Tama 0

Storm Lake 45 Saydel 28

Southeast Valley at Manson-NW Webster

Western Christian 27 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6

Unity Christian 29 MOC-Floyd Valley 25

West Lyon 14 Sioux Center 2

Boone 15 Knoxville 14

Nevada 31 West Marshall 0

Des Moines Hoover at Perry

Webster City 35 Fort Dodge 28

Humboldt 20 Spencer 3

Gilbert 14 Dallas Center-Grimes 12

Norwalk 52 Carlisle 32

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.