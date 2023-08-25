(KMAland) -- Glenwood and LC won tight battles, Treynor, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, AHSTW and Mount Ayr rolled & Lo-Ma responded after a slow start in KMAland Iowa 11-player football Friday.
Check out the full Week 1 rundown below.
Clarinda 46 Shenandoah 7
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Southwest Valley 34 Red Oak 31
Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Glenwood 28 Sioux City East 24
Trent Patton scored three touchdowns, including a 55-yard touchdown reception, and finished with 57 yards rushing for Glenwood. Kayden Anderson threw for 219 yards and a touchdown, including seven receptions and 57 yards to Payton Longemeyer, who also had a 12-yard rushing touchdown.
Treynor 41 St. Albert 0
Danny Kinsella rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns, Ben Casey threw for 131 yards and three scores and Karson Elwood finished with 32 yards receiving, 52 yards rushing and two offensive touchdowns for Treynor.
Lewis Central 21 Harlan 20
Jimmy Scott kicked three field goals, including the eventual game-winner with three minutes remaining in the game.
Creston 36 Winterset 17
Brennan Hayes rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown for Creston in the win.
Denison-Schleswig 38 Thomas Jefferson 14
Luke Wiebers had 61 yards passing, 23 yards rushing and one touchdown of each in leading Denison-Schleswig to the win.
AHSTW 64 Tri-Center 27
Luke Sternberg had 152 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground while also returning two kickoffs for scores from 90 and 94 yards out. Camden Soukup posted 183 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Nick Denning had an 82-yard pick six for the Vikings.
Carter Kunze carried 33 times for 110 yards, and Isaac Wohlhuter threw for 191 yards and accounted for three offensive touchdowns for Tri-Center.
Logan-Magnolia 29 Missouri Valley 8
Evan Roden rushed for 104 yards, William Anderson had 74 on the ground and Calvin Collins added 60 for Logan-Magnolia.
Van Meter 21 Underwood 14
Van Meter scored the final 21 points of the game, as Ben Gordon went for 170 yards rushing and 40 yards receiving to lead the Bulldogs.
Garrett Luett was 19-of-25 passing for 254 yards and had a 29-yard scoring pass to Mason Boothby. Maddox Nelson carried 23 times for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Mount Ayr 39 Nodaway Valley 12
Tyler Martin had four touchdowns for Mount Ayr, which kept the Battle for the Rock Trophy another year.
Other KMAland Iowa 11-Player Scores
Atlantic 47 Clarke 33
Bishop Heelan Catholic 22 Kuemper Catholic 19
Riverside 40 West Monona 0
IKM-Manning 19 East Sac County 15
Earlham 25 Central Decatur 7
Grand View Christian 27 Martensdale-St. Marys 26
Wayne 42 Colfax-Mingo 8
Abraham Lincoln 28 Sioux City West 13
LeMars 41 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13
South Sioux City 46 Sioux City North 37
Area District Iowa 11-Player Scores
Danville at Lynnville-Sully
Madrid 28 Woodward-Granger 27
North Mahaska 22 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6
ACGC 20 Ogden 19
Panorama at West Central Valley
South Central Calhoun 34 Pocahontas Area 14
Kingsley-Pierson 27 Alta-Aurelia 7
Westwood 22 MVAOCOU 20
Woodbury Central 27 Lawton-Bronson 24
South Hamilton 20 South Hardin 14
Albia 21 Centerville 13
Chariton at Davis County
Pleasantville at Interstate 35
Pella Christian 49 Des Moines Christian 35
Carroll 20 Greene County 0
Roland-Story 40 South Tama 0
Storm Lake 45 Saydel 28
Southeast Valley at Manson-NW Webster
Western Christian 27 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6
Unity Christian 29 MOC-Floyd Valley 25
West Lyon 14 Sioux Center 2
Boone 15 Knoxville 14
Nevada 31 West Marshall 0
Des Moines Hoover at Perry
Webster City 35 Fort Dodge 28
Humboldt 20 Spencer 3
Gilbert 14 Dallas Center-Grimes 12
Norwalk 52 Carlisle 32