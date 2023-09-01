(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Mount Ayr, Central Decatur and Thomas Jefferson posted shutout wins, Glenwood, Harlan, Treynor & AHSTW rolled to victories and Creston snagged the biggest upset of the night at Lewis Central in KMAland Iowa 11-Player football.
Check out the full rundown from Week 2 below.
KMALAND TRIANGLE
West Central Valley 27 Shenandoah 19
Shenandoah’s late rally fell just short, as their final drive led to conversions of 4th-and-11, 4th-and-14 and 4th-and-20 before a 4th-and-Goal pass fell just shy. Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler threw for 186 yards and a touchdown, including 88 yards and the score to Zane McManis. Spangler also carried 20 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Brody Cullin totaled 65 yards on three receptions of his own.
Clarinda 56 Red Oak 0
Dominick Polsley had 145 yards rushing and three touchdowns and ran for five two-point conversions. Noah Harris had 71 yards passing and a touchdown and 42 yards rushing and a score for the Cardinals. Karsten Beckel picked up 36 yards receiving and a touchdown of his own.
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Mount Ayr 42 Wayne 0
Dyson Thompson and Tyler Martin had three touchdowns each for Mount Ayr while Jackson Ruggles had three interceptions defensively for the Raiders.
Other Iowa Class A District 6
Madrid 48 Martensdale-St. Marys 18
Lynnville-Sully 48 North Mahaska 0
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 7
IKM-Manning 27 Panorama 26
South Central Calhoun 47 Southwest Valley 0
ACGC 28 Earlham 14
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 8
St. Albert 24 West Monona 8
Kyle Irwin had 134 yards rushing and a touchdown and kicked a 23-yard field goal and three extra points. Owen Marshall threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 92 more, and Parker Heisterkamp (49 yards rushing, TD) and Tony Busch (70 yards rushing, TD) also played strong roles offensively.
Other Iowa Class A District 8
Logan-Magnolia 42 Kingsley-Pierson 12
Woodbury Central 39 Westwood 22
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Glenwood 47 Atlantic 6
Payton Longmeyer had five receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns and also carried one time for a 17-yard score. He also had 54 yards in punt returns for the Rams.
Harlan 48 Denison-Schleswig 20
Will Arkfeld threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns and added one rushing score for Harlan. Cade Sears had five receptions for 194 yards and three touchdowns, and Brehden Eggerss posted 80 yards receiving and a score. Lukas Francis and Matthew Sorfonden added a rushing score apiece.
Blaine Brodsky, Cole Kastner and Luke Wiebers all had rushing touchdowns for the Monarchs.
Creston 22 Lewis Central 20
Creston’s Cael Turner had 162 yards passing, Brandon Briley added 75 yards receiving and a score and Brennan Hayes rushed 23 times for 196 yards and a game-winning 74-yard touchdown. Dylan Calvin added two interceptions for the Panthers.
Chance Chappell had 131 yards rushing and Kamdyn Cross added 101 yards on the ground for Lewis Central. The loss was the Titans' first regular season defeat to someone other than Harlan since 2017 (Urbandale).
Underwood 24 Kuemper Catholic 14
Maddox Nelson had 31 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown for Underwood in the win. Garrett Luett threw for 214 yards and touchdowns of 19 yards and 81 yards to Easton Robertson and Mason Boothby, respectively.
Brock Badding had 247 yards passing and 58 yards rushing for Kuemper Catholic.
Treynor 35 Tri-Center 6
Danny Kinsella had 73 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Ben Casey threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns to lead Treynor in the win.
AHSTW 41 Riverside 7
AHSTW’s Camden Soukup had 180 yards passing, 70 yards rushing and three touchdowns (all passing). Kayden Baxter had 102 yards receiving and two touchdowns, Luke Sternberg added 104 yards rushing and two more scores and Caden Sandbothe (12 tackles), Baxter (10 tackles) and Nick Denning (10 tackles) had strong games on defense. Sternberg added a pick six from 40 yards out for the Vikings.
Jaxon Gordon rushed for 87 yards to lead Riverside. Grady Jeppesen added a 22-yard touchdown run and 122 yards passing for the Bulldogs.
Central Decatur 23 Nodaway Valley 0
Matthew Foltz had eight tackles, two sacks and one blocked punt leading to a safety to lead Central Decatur’s shutout win. Sam Boothe had a passing and rushing score and 146 total offensive yards for the Cardinals. Paxon Applegate pulled in 50 yards of receiving and a touchdown.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Abraham Lincoln 13
Quinn Olson had 50 yards rushing and a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Other KMAland Iowa 11-Player Non-District
Missouri Valley 26 MVAOCOU 24
Thomas Jefferson 54 Omaha South 0
Sioux City East 27 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10
South Sioux City 46 Sioux City West 14
LeMars 38 Sioux City North 14
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Ogden 35 Manson-NW Webster 16
South Hamilton 48 West Marshall 13
Pleasantville 28 Woodward-Granger 14
Albia 25 Interstate 35 0
Van Meter 56 Des Moines Christian 17
Greene County 55 Perry 14
Nevada 42 Roland-Story 7
Saydel 35 East Marshall 18
Southeast Valley 59 Eagle Grove 6
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 39 West Sioux 6
Gilbert 21 Carroll 14
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42 MOC-Floyd Valley 7
Sioux Center 30 Spirit Lake 20
Fort Dodge 42 Mason City 21
Webster City 34 Spencer 7
Boone 37 Storm Lake 20
Newton 20 Dallas Center-Grimes 3
Norwalk 21 Indianola 14
ADM 49 Winterset 27