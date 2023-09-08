(KMAland) -- Cael Turner was named the AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night after another strong performance for Creston while Shenandoah, Treynor, Red Oak, CD, Wayne, Tri-Center, Harlan, LC, Underwood, D-S, Kuemper, SW Valley, AL, TJ, Heelan, SBL & LeMars were other area winners on Friday.
Check out the full Week 3 rundown from 11-Player action in KMAland Iowa below.
TRIANGLE
Shenandoah 45 Nodaway Valley 8
Jade Spangler threw for 229 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a score to lift Shenandoah to their first win of the season. Ethan Laughlin and Cole Scamman each had one interception for the Mustangs, as they held Nodaway Valley to just 108 yards of total offense.
Treynor 34 Clarinda 28 (OT)
Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Red Oak 30 West Central Valley 28
Red Oak stopped a late two-point conversion to complete the come-from-behind win. Adam Baier had 298 yards rushing and three touchdowns, as well as the game-saving tackle on the two-point try. Brayden Sifford tallied a 29-yard touchdown run, and Ethan Fouts had a tackle for loss leading to a safety for the Tigers.
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Madrid 35 Mount Ayr 34 (OT)
Louden Main returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown while Dyson Thompson had two scores and Tyler Martin crashed in for a score to lead the Raiders, which attempted a game-winning two-point conversion in overtime.
Central Decatur 35 North Mahaska 16
Kale Rockhold had a huge game with 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns, 46 yards receiving on three receptions and two interceptions, including one for a touchdown to lead Central Decatur. Cord Hamilton also had a 96-yard pick six for the Cardinals.
Other Iowa Class A District 6
Wayne 30 Martensdale-St. Marys 26
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Earlham 40 IKM-Manning 33
ACGC 55 Panorama 37
South Central Calhoun 34 Riverside 28
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Woodbury Central 39 Logan-Magnolia 14
Calvin Collins had 79 yards rushing and a five-yard touchdown for Logan-Magnolia in the loss.
Drew Kluender led Woodbury Central with 294 yards passing and two touchdowns. Jayden Lloyd had 141 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions for the Wildcats.
Other Iowa Class A District 8
Tri-Center 49 West Monona 0
Kingsley-Pierson 25 Westwood 13
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Harlan 17 Glenwood 14
Jozef Reisz had a 22-yard reception to set up a game-winning 22-yard field goal for Nolan Schwery. Will Arkfeld led the Harlan offense with 150 yards of total offense and two rushing touchdowns.
Kayden Anderson had 103 yards of total offense and a passing touchdown to Payton Longmeyer for Glenwood. Kellan Scott added 55 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Rams.
Underwood 45 St. Albert 0
Garrett Luett threw three touchdown passes, including two to Mason Boothby, who scored on grabs of 37 and 35 yards.
Creston 48 Ballard 28
Cael Turner threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns to earn the KMA AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night. Brennan Hayes tallied 101 yards rushing, 206 yards receiving and five total offensive touchdowns in the win for Creston.
Kuemper Catholic 21 AHSTW 14 (OT)
Brock Badding threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns while Benjamin Gerken had two touchdowns among four catches for Kuemper.
Camden Soukup had 86 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Luke Sternberg went for 65 yards and one score for AHSTW. Soukup also threw for 126 yards, and Kayden Baxter had 70 yards receiving.
East Sac County 24 Missouri Valley 12
Tate Lahr threw for 107 yards and Landon Grindle rushed for 66 to lead East Sac County int he win.
Other KMAland Iowa 11-Player Scores
Lewis Central 38 ADM 31
Greene County 41 Atlantic 6
Denison-Schleswig 31 Carroll 7
Southwest Valley 32 Grand View Christian 28
Abraham Lincoln 40 Des Moines East 20
Thomas Jefferson 26 Storm Lake 24
Bishop Heelan Catholic 29 Sioux City East 21
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 Sioux City West 14
Waukee 42 Sioux City North 0
LeMars 49 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Lynville-Sully 36 Pleasantville 27
Ogden 20 Perry 14
Roland-Story 29 South Hamilton 20
Interstate 35 21 Woodward-Granger 20
Fort Madison 42 Centerville 6
Chariton 17 Albia 10
Des Moines Christian 44 Clarke 35
Van Meter 52 Humboldt 14
Colfax-Mingo 20 Saydel 14
Southeast Valley 28 Clarion-Goldfield 20
MOC-Floyd Valley 41 Okoboji 6
Sioux Center 41 Unity Christian 8
Knoxville 34 South Tama 7
Nevada 27 PCM 7
Dallas Center-Grimes 35 Fort Dodge 0
Spirit Lake 48 Spencer 21
Norwalk 32 Newton 15
Winterset 28 Carlisle 11