(KMAland) -- Harlan rolled, Creston moved to 2-0, Treynor took down a rival, Mount Ayr’s Braydon Pierson ran wild and LC, Kuemper, Denison-Schleswig, SC East & LeMars were other KMAland 11-Player winners on Friday.
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Indianola 31 Glenwood 17
Bennett Brueck led Indianola with 138 yards passing, 95 yards rushing and three total offensive touchdowns.
Harlan 63 Grinnell 6
Harlan’s Cade Sears had touchdown receptions of 43 and 38 yards, Teagon Kasperbauer threw for three touchdowns and William Kenkel had a touchdown run and reception. Noah Schmitz also had two touchdown runs.
Creston 31 Winterset 14
Kyle Strider threw for 237 yards and two passing touchdowns while also rushing for a score to lead Creston. Brennan Hayes had 150 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Treynor 34 Tri-Center 22
Treynor’s Karson Elwood had three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns and also added a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Elwood added seven tackles and an interception on defense.
Mount Ayr 33 Central Decatur 13
Braydon Pierson rushed for over 225 yards and had three touchdowns to lead Mount Ayr in the win.
Other KMAland Iowa 11-Player Non-District
Lewis Central 28 Carlisle 21
Kuemper Catholic 37 Atlantic 22
Denison-Schleswig 22 Abraham Lincoln 7
Omaha South 48 Thomas Jefferson 7
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sioux City East 28 Sioux City North 2
LeMars 28 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Clarke 57 Colfax-Mingo 0
Central Lee 34 Cardinal 14
Davis County 26 Van Buren 14
Interstate 35 at Pleasantville
Pella Christian 61 Panorama 3
Mid-Prairie 23 Sigourney-Keota 20
ACGC 34 Woodward-Granger 30
Williamsburg 18 Van Meter 13
Eagle Grove 30 MVAOCOU 20
Ridge View 12 East Sac County 3
Cherokee 52 West Monona 30
Greene County 61 Perry 0
Des Moines Christian 48 Des Moines Hoover 7
Gilbert 27 Carroll 14
West Sioux 58 Sioux Center 14
Western Christian 27 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20
ADM 59 Ballard 20
South Tama 53 Saydel 0
Oskaloosa 28 Knoxville 6
Ames 36 Fort Dodge 32
OABCIG 42 Storm Lake 0
Spencer 39 Mason City 27
Webster City 54 Boone 0
Bondurant-Farrar 21 Dallas Center-Grimes 14