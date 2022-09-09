(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Creston and Kuemper Catholic all stayed unbeaten in KMAland 11-Player non-district action on Friday.
Glenwood 40 Abraham Lincoln 6
Kayden Anderson had another big night for Glenwood with 216 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He also added one rushing score.
Lewis Central 49 Norwalk 27
Jonathan Humpal had 216 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and he returned a key kickoff for a touchdown to lead Lewis Central in the win.
Underwood 57 St. Albert 7
Alex Ravlin threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns while Mason Boothby pulled in 104 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. Boothby and Jack Vanfossan added one interception each on the defensive end.
Harlan 42 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
Aidan Hall had 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the Harlan offense while Matthew Sorfonden posted 10 tackles and two tackles for loss on defense. Cade Sears pitched in 83 yards receiving and a touchdown, and Teagon Kasperbauer threw for 186 yards and had three total touchdowns. Kasperbauer also broke the career passing record in school history, previously held by Joel Osborn.
Creston 35 Denison-Schleswig 9
Kyle Strider threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 60 yards and two other scores to push Creston to a 3-0 start.
Kuemper Catholic 35 Greene County 0
DJ Vonnahme had four rushing touchdowns and Taye Vonnahme added a 45-yard rushing score of his own to lift Kuemper Catholic to the dominant win.
Other KMAland Iowa 11-Player Non-District
Central Decatur 61 Panorama 27
Carroll 56 Thomas Jefferson 0
Spencer 31 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7
Sioux City East 52 LeMars 17 – THURSDAY
Des Moines Hoover 35 Sioux City West 33
Sioux City North 45 Des Moines North 22
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Lynnville-Sully 49 East Marshall 7
Gehlen Catholic 35 Lawton-Bronson 0
Cardinal (0-2) at Davis County (1-1)
Sigourney-Keota 42 Centerville 7
Pella Christian 28 PCM 7
Pleasantville (1-1) at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (0-2)
Van Buren County 70 Louisa-Muscatine 22
ACGC 32 Des Moines Christian 27
West Central Valley 13 Eagle Grove 12
Interstate 35 24 Woodward-Granger 14
Van Meter 42 Winterset 17
Cherokee 46 MVAOCOU 14
OABCIG 54 East Sac County 7
Ridge View 35 West Monona 0
Clarke 68 Perry 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20 Unity Christian 0
West Lyon 17 Sioux Center 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 41 Storm Lake 0
Chariton 61 Saydel 8
Carlisle 49 Knoxville 0
ADM 29 North Polk 20
Fort Dodge 50 Waterloo East 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 28 Webster City 0
Johnston 44 Dallas Center-Grimes 21