(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Harlan, LC, Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center, Underwood, Central Decatur, Southwest Valley, Mount Ayr, SBL & SC North were all winners in KMAland Iowa 11P on Friday.
2A-8: Clarinda 56 Shenandoah 13
A-7: Mount Ayr 53 St. Albert 0
Jaixen Frost won the AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night, accounting for six Mount Ayr offensive touchdowns and 325 total yards on the night.
A-7: AHSTW 44 Sidney 6
Denver Pauley had 148 yards rushing and two scores, Kyle Sternberg threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns and Raydden Grobe finished with 145 yards receiving and three scores to lead AHSTW.
A-7: Southwest Valley 15 Earlham 13
Evan Timmerman kicked a game-winning field goal in the final seconds to lift Southwest Valley to the shocking win. Brendan Knapp had over 100 yards passing for the Timberwolves.
A-8: Logan-Magnolia 29 IKM-Manning 19
Gavin Maguire rushed for 248 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries to lift Logan-Magnolia.
Amos Rasmussen had 128 yards and a touchdown for IKM-Manning.
A-8: Tri-Center 40 Lawton-Bronson 21
Michael Turner finished with 25 carries for 235 yards and four total touchdowns to lead Tri-Center. Maddox Anderson added 112 yards passing and a touchdown, and Holden Skow led the defense with two interceptions.
1A-8: Underwood 45 Treynor 0
3A-6: Harlan 55 Atlantic 7
Teagon Kasperbauer completed all five of his passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns. Aidan Hall had five touches for 154 yards and three total scores. Connor Frame picked up two receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns of his own.
3A-6: ADM 42 Creston 0
Matt Defoe finished with three passing touchdowns and a receiving score to lead ADM.
4A-6: Winterset 40 Glenwood 11
Dawson Forgy led Winterset with four total touchdowns — two receiving and two rushing.
ND: Riverside 59 Missouri Valley 14
Austin Kremkoski had 199 yards passing, 258 yards rushing and three touchdowns of each for Riverside in the rout.
View all the area 11P scores in KMAland Iowa below.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Clarinda 56 Shenandoah 13
Greene County 55 Red Oak 0
Clarke 37 Des Moines Christian 24
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Madrid 44 Wayne 26
Lynnville-Sully 52 Colfax-Mingo 13
Belle Plaine 16 Ogden 14
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Mount Ayr 53 St. Albert 0
AHSTW 44 Sidney 6
Southwest Valley 15 Earlham 13
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Logan-Magnolia 29 IKM-Manning 19
Tri-Center 40 Lawton-Bronson 21
Woodbury Central 42 Westwood 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur 22 Van Buren County 14
Sigourney-Keota 50 Cardinal 26
Pella Christian 55 Pleasantville 15
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Van Meter 56 Nodaway Valley 0
West Central Valley 23 Panorama 0
ACGC 35 Interstate 35 6
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Underwood 45 Treynor 0
Kuemper Catholic 20 East Sac County 19
West Monona 39 MVAOCOU 0
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Carroll 23 Bishop Heelan Catholic 22
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39 MOC-Floyd Valley 14
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48 Sioux Center 16
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Harlan 55 Atlantic 7
ADM 42 Creston 0
Knoxville 24 Saydel 14
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig 40 Storm Lake 0
Spencer 28 Fort Dodge 0
Webster City 50 LeMars 29
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Winterset 40 Glenwood 11
Lewis Central 56 Des Moines Hoover 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 36 Thomas Jefferson 0
CLASS 5A KMALAND
Ames 52 Abraham Lincoln 31
Des Moines East 27 Sioux City West 21
Sioux City North 21 Waukee 18
IOWA NON-DISTRICT
Columbus Junction (2-3) at North Mahaska (0-5, 0-4) ND
Riverside 59 Missouri Valley 14