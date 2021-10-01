Brendan Knapp & Evan Timmerman, SWV.jpg

Evan Timmerman & Brendan Knapp

(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Harlan, LC, Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center, Underwood, Central Decatur, Southwest Valley, Mount Ayr, SBL & SC North were all winners in KMAland Iowa 11P on Friday.

2A-8: Clarinda 56 Shenandoah 13 

A-7: Mount Ayr 53 St. Albert 0 

PlayerOfTheNightweek6.jpg

Jaixen Frost won the AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night, accounting for six Mount Ayr offensive touchdowns and 325 total yards on the night.

A-7: AHSTW 44 Sidney 6 

Blake Tuma, Aiden Martin, Denver Pauley, Kyle Sternberg, Raydden Grobe.jpg

Blake Tuma, Aiden Martin, Denver Pauley, Kyle Sternberg, Raydden Grobe

Denver Pauley had 148 yards rushing and two scores, Kyle Sternberg threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns and Raydden Grobe finished with 145 yards receiving and three scores to lead AHSTW.

A-7: Southwest Valley 15 Earlham 13 

Evan Timmerman kicked a game-winning field goal in the final seconds to lift Southwest Valley to the shocking win. Brendan Knapp had over 100 yards passing for the Timberwolves.

A-8: Logan-Magnolia 29 IKM-Manning 19 

Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia.jpg

Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia

Gavin Maguire rushed for 248 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries to lift Logan-Magnolia.

Amos Rasmussen had 128 yards and a touchdown for IKM-Manning.

A-8: Tri-Center 40 Lawton-Bronson 21 

Michael Turner finished with 25 carries for 235 yards and four total touchdowns to lead Tri-Center. Maddox Anderson added 112 yards passing and a touchdown, and Holden Skow led the defense with two interceptions.

1A-8: Underwood 45 Treynor 0 

3A-6: Harlan 55 Atlantic 7 

Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan.jpg

Teagon Kasperbauer completed all five of his passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns. Aidan Hall had five touches for 154 yards and three total scores. Connor Frame picked up two receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

3A-6: ADM 42 Creston 0 

Matt Defoe, ADM.jpg

Matt Defoe finished with three passing touchdowns and a receiving score to lead ADM.

4A-6: Winterset 40 Glenwood 11 

Dawson Forgy, Winterset.jpg

Dawson Forgy led Winterset with four total touchdowns — two receiving and two rushing.

ND: Riverside 59 Missouri Valley 14 

Austin Kremkoski, Riverside.jpg

Austin Kremkoski had 199 yards passing, 258 yards rushing and three touchdowns of each for Riverside in the rout.

View all the area 11P scores in KMAland Iowa below.

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

Clarinda 56 Shenandoah 13

Greene County 55 Red Oak 0

Clarke 37 Des Moines Christian 24

CLASS A DISTRICT 6 

Madrid 44 Wayne 26

Lynnville-Sully 52 Colfax-Mingo 13

Belle Plaine 16 Ogden 14

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

Mount Ayr 53 St. Albert 0

AHSTW 44 Sidney 6

Southwest Valley 15 Earlham 13

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Logan-Magnolia 29 IKM-Manning 19

Tri-Center 40 Lawton-Bronson 21

Woodbury Central 42 Westwood 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Central Decatur 22 Van Buren County 14

Sigourney-Keota 50 Cardinal 26

Pella Christian 55 Pleasantville 15

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

Van Meter 56 Nodaway Valley 0

West Central Valley 23 Panorama 0

ACGC 35 Interstate 35 6 

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

Underwood 45 Treynor 0

Kuemper Catholic 20 East Sac County 19

West Monona 39 MVAOCOU 0

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 

Carroll 23 Bishop Heelan Catholic 22

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39 MOC-Floyd Valley 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48 Sioux Center 16

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 

Harlan 55 Atlantic 7 

ADM 42 Creston 0

Knoxville 24 Saydel 14

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 

Denison-Schleswig 40 Storm Lake 0

Spencer 28 Fort Dodge 0

Webster City 50 LeMars 29

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 

Winterset 40 Glenwood 11

Lewis Central 56 Des Moines Hoover 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 36 Thomas Jefferson 0

CLASS 5A KMALAND 

Ames 52 Abraham Lincoln 31

Des Moines East 27 Sioux City West 21

Sioux City North 21 Waukee 18

IOWA NON-DISTRICT 

Columbus Junction (2-3) at North Mahaska (0-5, 0-4) ND

Riverside 59 Missouri Valley 14

