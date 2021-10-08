(KMAland) -- A key district win for Red Oak, an impressive victory for Mount Ayr, a come-from-behind upset for Tri-Center and more from the night in KMAland Iowa 11-player action. 

2A-8: Greene County 54 Shenandoah 6 

Bryce Stalder

Six different players scored touchdowns in the first half for Greene County on their way to a rout. Bryce Stalder threw for 165 yards and four scores and rushed for 130 and scored two more times.

Morgan Cotten had the only touchdown of the night for Shenandoah on a four-yard run. Nolan Mount threw for 251 yards with 111 to Brody Cullin and 71 to Blake Herold. 

2A-8: Clarinda 27 Des Moines Christian 12 (on KMA Sports YouTube)

2A-8: Red Oak 15 Clarke 7 

Red Oak OL & Riley Fouts

Riley Fouts carried 32 times for 112 yards and a touchdown while the offensive line of Sam Fields, Luke Sperling, Logan Coon, Nick Fouts and Freddy Torres led the way up front. 

A-7: Mount Ayr 31 Earlham 6 

Jaixen Frost had four touchdown passes and kicked a field goal to lead Mount Ayr in a key district victory. 

A-7: St. Albert 9 Sidney 8 

Nate Kay & Cole Stenzel

Nate Kay kicked the game-winning 32-yard field goal to hand St. Albert their first win of the season. 

Cole Stenzel scored Sidney’s lone touchdown from five yards and had the two-point conversion reception. Stenzel added eight tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.

A-7: Southwest Valley 15 Riverside 12 (on KMA Sports YouTube) 

A-8: Tri-Center 26 Woodbury Central 23 

Maddox Anderson, Tri-Center.

Maddox Anderson threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tri-Center in a thrilling come-from-behind. 

1A-8: Underwood 70 West Monona 0  

Stevie Barnes, Alex Ravlin & Carter Davis, Underwood

Alex Ravlin threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns to lift Underwood while Joey Anderson added 157 yards rushing and three scores. Carter Davis added seven tackles, and Stevie Barnes had a pair of tackles for loss.

1A-8: Treynor 35 Kuemper Catholic 21

Kaden Miller, Owen Mieska, Drake Adley, AJ Schiltz

Kaden Miller had 68 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Todd Pedersen had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Owen Mieska and AJ Schiltz both had interceptions for scores.

3A-6: Harlan 58 ADM 30 

Teagon Kasperbauer & Connor Frame, Harlan

Teagon Kasperbauer had 432 yards passing and seven touchdowns — both school records — while Connor Frame had 114 yards receiving and three scores. Joey Moser added 146 receiving, and Aidan Hall had two catches for 114 yards and two scores to lead Harlan.

4A-6: Lewis Central 42 Glenwood 19 

Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central

Braylon Kammrad had 229 yards passing and five touchdowns and ran for 35 yards and another score to lead Lewis Central. Jonathan Humpal added 125 yards rushing, 86 receiving and a receiving score. Brayden Loftin also had 55 yards and two touchdown receptions.

Tate Mayberry led Glenwood with 141 yards and a touchdown on the ground.'

ND: Logan-Magnolia 49 AHSTW 20 

Carter Edney had four total touchdowns, including two rushing and two receiving, and Calvin Wallis passed for two scores, ran for a touchdown and had a pick six on defense.

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

Greene County 54 Shenandoah 6

Clarinda 27 Des Moines Christian 12

Red Oak 15 Clarke 7

CLASS A DISTRICT 6 

North Mahaska 28 Wayne 6

Madrid 46 Colfax-Mingo 34

Lynnville-Sully 51 Ogden 14

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

Mount Ayr 31 Earlham 6

St. Albert 9 Sidney 8

Southwest Valley 15 Riverside 12

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Tri-Center 26 Woodbury Central 23

IKM-Manning 48 Lawton-Bronson 27

Westwood 48 Missouri Valley 14

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Sigourney-Keota 37 Central Decatur 9 

Pella Christian 52 Cardinal 8

Pleasantville 45 Van Buren County 8

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

Nodaway Valley 14 West Central Valley 6

ACGC 70 Panorama 0

Van Meter 43 Interstate 35 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

Underwood 70 West Monona 0

Treynor 35 Kuemper Catholic 21

MVAOCOU 22 East Sac County 19

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10

Sioux Center 35 Bishop Heelan Catholic 23

Carroll 13 MOC-Floyd Valley 6

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 

Harlan 58 ADM 30

Atlantic 42 Knoxville 6

Creston 51 Saydel 12

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 

LeMars 42 Denison-Schleswig 14

Webster City 21 Spencer 7

Fort Dodge 42 Storm Lake 0

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 

Lewis Central 42 Glenwood 19

Winterset 54 Thomas Jefferson 20

Dallas Center-Grimes 63 Des Moines Hoover 6

CLASS 5A KMALAND 

Waukee 33 Abraham Lincoln 11

Johnston 16 Sioux City North 0

Urbandale 56 Sioux City West 6 

Sioux City East 51 Des Moines East 7

IOWA NON-DISTRICT 

Logan-Magnolia 49 AHSTW 20

Belle Plaine 52 Pekin 0

