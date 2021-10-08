(KMAland) -- A key district win for Red Oak, an impressive victory for Mount Ayr, a come-from-behind upset for Tri-Center and more from the night in KMAland Iowa 11-player action.
2A-8: Greene County 54 Shenandoah 6
Six different players scored touchdowns in the first half for Greene County on their way to a rout. Bryce Stalder threw for 165 yards and four scores and rushed for 130 and scored two more times.
Morgan Cotten had the only touchdown of the night for Shenandoah on a four-yard run. Nolan Mount threw for 251 yards with 111 to Brody Cullin and 71 to Blake Herold.
2A-8: Clarinda 27 Des Moines Christian 12 (on KMA Sports YouTube)
2A-8: Red Oak 15 Clarke 7
Riley Fouts carried 32 times for 112 yards and a touchdown while the offensive line of Sam Fields, Luke Sperling, Logan Coon, Nick Fouts and Freddy Torres led the way up front.
A-7: Mount Ayr 31 Earlham 6
Jaixen Frost had four touchdown passes and kicked a field goal to lead Mount Ayr in a key district victory.
A-7: St. Albert 9 Sidney 8
Nate Kay kicked the game-winning 32-yard field goal to hand St. Albert their first win of the season.
Cole Stenzel scored Sidney’s lone touchdown from five yards and had the two-point conversion reception. Stenzel added eight tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.
A-7: Southwest Valley 15 Riverside 12 (on KMA Sports YouTube)
A-8: Tri-Center 26 Woodbury Central 23
Maddox Anderson threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tri-Center in a thrilling come-from-behind.
1A-8: Underwood 70 West Monona 0
Alex Ravlin threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns to lift Underwood while Joey Anderson added 157 yards rushing and three scores. Carter Davis added seven tackles, and Stevie Barnes had a pair of tackles for loss.
1A-8: Treynor 35 Kuemper Catholic 21
Kaden Miller had 68 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Todd Pedersen had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Owen Mieska and AJ Schiltz both had interceptions for scores.
3A-6: Harlan 58 ADM 30
Teagon Kasperbauer had 432 yards passing and seven touchdowns — both school records — while Connor Frame had 114 yards receiving and three scores. Joey Moser added 146 receiving, and Aidan Hall had two catches for 114 yards and two scores to lead Harlan.
4A-6: Lewis Central 42 Glenwood 19
Braylon Kammrad had 229 yards passing and five touchdowns and ran for 35 yards and another score to lead Lewis Central. Jonathan Humpal added 125 yards rushing, 86 receiving and a receiving score. Brayden Loftin also had 55 yards and two touchdown receptions.
Tate Mayberry led Glenwood with 141 yards and a touchdown on the ground.'
ND: Logan-Magnolia 49 AHSTW 20
Carter Edney had four total touchdowns, including two rushing and two receiving, and Calvin Wallis passed for two scores, ran for a touchdown and had a pick six on defense.
