(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Red Oak, Creston, Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Riverside, Lo-Ma, Underwood, Treynor, IKM-Manning, Mount Ayr, SW Valley, Sioux City North, LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were all KMAland 11P winners on Friday.
2A-8: Red Oak 31 Shenandoah 13
Red Oak scored the final 24 points to pick up the win. View the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
2A-8: Clarinda 40 Clarke 7
Tadyn Brown rushed for 229 yards and four touchdowns for Clarinda in the win.
A-7: Mount Ayr 25 AHSTW 6
Austin Cole rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns while Jaydon Knight did a variety of things with a touchdown receptions, a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and a sack.
A-7: Riverside 24 Sidney 0
Rhett Bentley had 201 yards and two touchdowns rushing and added 21 yards receiving and another score.
A-7: Southwest Valley 30 St. Albert 0
Brendan Knapp rushed for nearly 200 yards to lead Southwest Valley in the win.
A-8: IKM-Manning 49 Missouri Valley 8
Amos Rasmussen had 18 carries for 122 yards and four touchdowns and went 7 for 7 on PATs.
A-8: Logan-Magnolia 26 Tri-Center 14
Gavin Maguire had 265 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 41 carries for Logan-Magnolia. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
1A-8: Underwood 62 East Sac County 13
Alex Ravlin had 215 yards passing and four touchdowns while Joey Anderson rushed for 106 and three scores. Scott Pearson, Collin Brandt and Wyatt Baker all had one touchdown grab each, and Josh Ravlin pulled in two touchdowns. Pearson also had two interceptions on defense.
1A-8: Treynor 63 West Monona 21
Todd Pedersen had three receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns on offense and added four tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss on defense to lead Treynor.
ND: Harlan 41 Glenwood 13
Aidan Hall rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns while Teagon Kasperbauer threw for 147 and three scores to lead Harlan. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
ND: Indianola 14 Lewis Central 9
Bennett Brueck threw for 231 yards and a touchdown, and Indianola held Lewis Central out of the end zone in the final seconds.
Braylon Kammrad posted 214 yards passing and scored on a rushing touchdown.
ND: Creston 49 Gilbert 17
Briley Hayes had four rushing touchdowns to lead Creston in the win.
ND: Denison-Schleswig 49 Thomas Jefferson 22
Denison-Schleswig’s Jaxson Hildebrand had 97 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the Monarchs. Luke Wiebers threw for 114 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing score. Matthew Weltz picked up a 19-yard touchdown reception and a 28-yard rushing touchdown of his own.
Find all 11-player scores from KMAland Iowa and area districts below.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Red Oak 31 Shenandoah 13
Clarinda 40 Clarke 7
Greene County 55 Des Moines Christian 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Lynnville-Sully 48 Wayne 8
Ogden 48 North Mahaska 12
Belle Plaine 41 Colfax-Mingo 14
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Mount Ayr 25 AHSTW 6
Riverside 24 Sidney 0
Southwest Valley 30 St. Albert 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
IKM-Manning 49 Missouri Valley 8
Logan-Magnolia 26 Tri-Center 14
Westwood 49 Lawton-Bronson 28
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Pella Christian def. Van Buren County (FORFEIT)
Sigourney-Keota 42 Pleasantville 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Interstate 35 35 Nodaway Valley 0
Van Meter 77 Panorama 0
ACGC 56 West Central Valley 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Underwood 62 East Sac County 13
Treynor 63 West Monona 21
Kuemper Catholic 49 MVAOCOU 6
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Harlan 41 Glenwood 13
Indianola 14 Lewis Central 9
Ballard 48 Atlantic 0
Creston 49 Gilbert 17
Denison-Schleswig 49 Thomas Jefferson 22
Sioux City North 27 Bishop Heelan Catholic 10
LeMars 17 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35 Sioux City East 7
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Earlham 62 Madrid 0
Woodbury Central 41 Akron-Westfield 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 58 Algona 21
Spencer 17 Sioux Center 7
Carroll 27 Storm Lake 14
Newton 35 Saydel 6
Winterset 60 ADM 36
Fairfield 42 Knoxville 22
Des Moines Hoover 14 Perry 9
Norwalk 28 Dallas Center-Grimes 9
Webster City 36 Mason City 3
Fort Dodge 22 Marshalltown 21