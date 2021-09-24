(KMAland) -- Glenwood, LC, Creston, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, AHSTW, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Treynor, Underwood, Central Decatur, Mount Ayr, LeMars & Sergeant Bluff-Luton were KMAland Iowa winners in 11P action on Friday.
Jesus Vega had two receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns for Clarke in the rout.
Greene County scored 35 of their 41 points in the first half on their way to the win. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Jacob Rosno had 50 yard rushing and three touchdowns for Des Moines Christian in the win.
Kyle Sternberg threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns while Brayden Lund finished with six receptions for 148 yards and two scores. Denver Pauley added 81 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Austin Kremkoski had 128 yards and a touchdown for Riverside.
Adler Shay went for 88 yards and a touchdown, Jaydon Knight had 120 yards receiving and three touchdowns with 58 yards rushing and another score and Jaixen Frost completed all eight of his passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Frost also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Cole Stenzel scored a pair of touchdowns — one on a reception and one rushing — for Sidney.
Brody Morrison carried 18 times for 133 yards and two scores to lead Earlham, as the Cardinals had 367 yards rushing as a team.
Amos Rasmussen had a 51-yard pick six, 84 yards rushing and a touchdown, a 33-yard field goal and made all extra points.
Tru Melby blocked a punt and forced a safety to lead Logan-Magnolia, which rushed for 311 yards on the night.
Matthew Boothe had 158 yards passing, 104 yards rushing and accounted for total touchdowns, including two on the ground, for Central Decatur.
Alex Ravlin was 13-of-17 passing for 170 yards and a touchdown while Scott Pearson pulled in four receptions for 100 yards and a score. Joey Anderson rushed five times for 190 yards and four touchdowns. Anderson also had a scoop and score on defense.
Jaxon Schumacher had a big night for Treynor with 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also had four receptions for 45 yards. The Treynor defines held East Sac County to just 10 first-half yards and 112 total.
Teagon Kasperbauer was 8-of-11 for 223 yards and four touchdowns to lead Harlan. Joey Moser finished with three grabs for 118 yards and three scores, and Aidan Hall had five touches for 150 yards and three total scores.
Tate Mayberry had 86 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and C.J. Carter added two more scores and 64 yards on teh ground. Mayberry also threw for 124 yards on 8-of-10 efficiency.
View all 11-Player scores in KMAland Iowa below.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Clarke 34 Shenandoah 7
Greene County 41 Clarinda 0
Des Moines Christian 40 Red Oak 13
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Belle Plaine 54 North Mahaska 12
Lynnville-Sully 21 Madrid 14
Colfax-Mingo 38 Ogden 26
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
AHSTW 47 Riverside 12
Mount Ayr 49 Sidney 12
Earlham 49 St. Albert 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
IKM-Manning 16 Tri-Center 6
Logan-Magnolia 47 Missouri Valley 14
Woodbury Central 47 Lawton-Bronson 7
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur 38 Pleasantville 28
Cardinal 60 Van Buren County 6
Sigourney-Keota 20 Pella Christian 13
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
ACGC 52 Nodaway Valley 6
Interstate 35 26 Panorama 20
Van Meter 70 West Central Valley 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Underwood 70 MVAOCOU 6
Treynor 34 East Sac County 7
Kuemper Catholic 38 West Monona 13
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
MOC-Floyd Valley 28 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14 Sioux Center 9
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 62 Carroll 6
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Harlan 64 Saydel 0
ADM 40 Atlantic 16
Creston 49 Knoxville 0
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Spencer 43 Denison-Schleswig 0
LeMars 36 Storm Lake 14
Webster City 41 Fort Dodge 14
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Glenwood 42 Des Moines Hoover 0
Lewis Central 49 Thomas Jefferson 20
Winterset 20 Dallas Center-Grimes 13
CLASS 5A KMALAND
Dowling Catholic 58 Abraham Lincoln 7
Waukee Northwest 74 Sioux City West 0
Ames 27 Sioux City North 14
Ankeny Centennial 30 Sioux City East 0