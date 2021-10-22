(KMAland) -- Creston routed Atlantic, Harlan rolled on, Lewis Central claimed a district title in a thriller and more from the night in 3A, 4A and 5A KMAland Iowa football.
3A-6: Harlan 76 Knoxville 0
Teagon Kasperbauer had 229 yards passing and four touchdowns while Connor Frame had six receptions for 155 yards and four scores. Frame also had a punt return for a touchdown. Aidan Hall added 62 yards rushing and two scores, and Noah Schmitz picked up 146 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
4A-6: Dallas Center-Grimes 28 Glenwood 14
Nolan Little had a nice night for Glenwood with 10 tackles, one interception, a blocked punt and a blocked PAT.
4A-6: Lewis Central 38 Winterset 37
Lewis Central’s Jonathan Humpal had 170 yards rushing and three touchdowns and added an 80-yard kickoff return for a go-ahead score.
5A: Sioux City North 43 Abraham Lincoln 7
Dayton Harrell had 158 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and added an interception on defense. Carson Strohbeen posted 111 yards passing, 62 rushing and two total touchdowns.
Tim McCarthy topped Abraham Lincoln with 74 yards receiving and their lone touchdown. Mikaele Hayes added 94 yards on the ground.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Creston 49 Atlantic 19
Harlan 76 Knoxville 0
ADM 69 Saydel 0
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 49 Bishop Heelan Catholic 9
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Carroll 7
Sioux Center 17 MOC-Floyd Valley 14
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Dallas Center-Grimes 28 Glenwood 14
Lewis Central 38 Winterset 37
Thomas Jefferson 27 Des Moines Hoover 20
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Webster City 56 Denison-Schleswig 14
Fort Dodge 35 LeMars 15
Spencer 42 Storm Lake 7
CLASS 5A KMALAND
Sioux City North 43 Abraham Lincoln 7
Sioux City East 63 Sioux City West 0