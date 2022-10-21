(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Glenwood clinched playoff spots, LeMars won to grab a wild card, TJ was a victor and Sioux City East also qualified for the postseason in Class 4A and 5A play on Friday.
Check out the Class 4A state qualifiers here and the Class 5A state qualifiers here.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Webster City 63 Denison-Schleswig 7
LeMars 44 Fort Dodge 16
Spencer 35 Storm Lake 7
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Glenwood 44 Dallas Center-Grimes 14
Tate Mayberry had a big night for Glenwood with 235 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
No. 1 Lewis Central 42 Winterset 15
Braylon Kammrad had 149 yards passing and three touchdowns, and Jonathan Humpal added 78 yards rushing, 38 yards receiving and three total touchdowns for Lewis Central.
Other Class 4A District 6
Thomas Jefferson 9 Des Moines Hoover 7
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 32 Decorah 13
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 52 Oskaloosa 6
No. 4 Carlisle Forfeit over Perry
No. 5 Bondurant-Farrar 34 Norwalk 7
No. 6 Iowa City Liberty 42 Clinton 7
No. 8 Indianola 49 Boone 0
No. 9 Western Dubuque 36 Mason City 29
Pella 47 No. 10 Cedar Rapids Washington 14
KMALAND CLASS 5A
Sioux City East 62 Sioux City West 14
KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10
No. 1 Pleasant Valley 35 Iowa City West 14
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 43 Waukee 7
No. 3 Ankeny 54 Des Moines Lincoln 6
No. 4 Southeast Polk 63 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7
No. 5 Cedar Falls 24 Dubuque Senior 14
No. 6 Iowa City High 79 Davenport Central 0
No. 8 Linn-Mar 28 No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 13
No. 9 Waukee Northwest 20 Urbandale 7
No. 10 Johnston 31 Ames 9