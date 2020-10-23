SpiekerAgri.jpg
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, Audubon, CAM, Martensdale-St. Marys and Lamoni all moved on in the 8-man playoffs on Friday.

POD 16: Fremont-Mills 46 Woodbine 26 

Find the complete recap from Fremont-Mills’ victory at our Local Sports News Page.

POD 15: CAM, Anita 68 Stanton-Essex 6 

Lane Spieker was one of two KMA Agrivision Equipment Players of the Night on Friday evening, leading CAM with 209 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

POD 14: Audubon 40 East Mills 7  

Gavin Smith, Audubon.jpg
Buy Now

Gavin Smith rushed for 230 yards and five touchdowns and threw for another score to lead the Wheelers. 

POD 3: Harris-Lake Park 55 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32 

Tyce Gunderson, Harris-Lake Park.jpg
Buy Now

Harris-Lake Park’s Tyce Gunderson had 160 yards passing and seven touchdowns in the win.

CLASS 8-MAN POD CHAMPIONSHIP SCOREBOARD

16: Fremont-Mills 46 Woodbine 26

15: CAM, Anita 68 Stanton-Essex 6

14: Audubon 40 East Mills 7

13: Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Collins-Maxwell 28

12: Lamoni 38 Southeast Warren 13

3: Harris-Lake Park 55 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32

1: St. Mary’s, Remsen 71 West Harrison 6

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.