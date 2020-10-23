(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, Audubon, CAM, Martensdale-St. Marys and Lamoni all moved on in the 8-man playoffs on Friday.
POD 16: Fremont-Mills 46 Woodbine 26
Find the complete recap from Fremont-Mills’ victory at our Local Sports News Page.
POD 15: CAM, Anita 68 Stanton-Essex 6
Lane Spieker was one of two KMA Agrivision Equipment Players of the Night on Friday evening, leading CAM with 209 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
POD 14: Audubon 40 East Mills 7
Gavin Smith rushed for 230 yards and five touchdowns and threw for another score to lead the Wheelers.
POD 3: Harris-Lake Park 55 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32
Harris-Lake Park’s Tyce Gunderson had 160 yards passing and seven touchdowns in the win.
CLASS 8-MAN POD CHAMPIONSHIP SCOREBOARD
16: Fremont-Mills 46 Woodbine 26
15: CAM, Anita 68 Stanton-Essex 6
14: Audubon 40 East Mills 7
13: Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Collins-Maxwell 28
12: Lamoni 38 Southeast Warren 13
3: Harris-Lake Park 55 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32
1: St. Mary’s, Remsen 71 West Harrison 6