(KMAland) -- Audubon, CAM and Fremont-Mills moved on in the 8-Man playoffs on Friday evening.
Pod A: Audubon 28 Newell-Fonda 6
Gavin Smith had 250 yards rushing and three touchdowns and also added a passing touchdown to lead the offense. On defense, he had an interception to push the Wheelers one step closer to the Dome.
Pod B: CAM, Anita 62 Lamoni 6
Ethan Arp had 103 yards passing and four touchdowns, and Lane Spieker threw for 69 yards, rushed for 200, received for 39 and had five total touchdowns. Colby Rich also grabbed seven receptions for 131 yards and four touchdowns.
Pod B: Fremont-Mills 58 Martensdale-St. Marys 42
Check out the complete recap from Fremont-Mills’ win at our Local Sports News Page.
FULL 8-MAN SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 8-Man Pod A
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53 Harris-Lake Park 13
Audubon 28 Newell-Fonda 6
Iowa Class 8-Man Pod B
CAM, Anita 62 Lamoni 6
Fremont-Mills 58 Martensdale-St. Marys 42
Iowa Class 8-Man Pod C
Janesville 66 New London 22
Don Bosco 44 Tripoli 38
Iowa Class 8-Man Pod D
Easton Valley 55 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Montezuma 56 BGM, Brooklyn 14