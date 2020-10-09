(KMAland) -- CAM stayed unbeaten, East Mills routed Pattonsburg, SEW won in OT and much more in KMAland 8-Man from Week 7.
DISTRICT 7: CAM, Anita 34 Stanton-Essex 20
CAM’s Lane Spieker had 108 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground while also returning a punt 65 yards for a score.
ND: East Mills 63 Pattonsburg 14
Jackson Wray rushed for 134 yards and completed 10 of 13 passes for 149 yards while accounting for eight total touchdowns.
Nolan Smiley had four sacks on defense, as the Wolverines held Pattonsburg to -49 yards rushing.
ND: Central Valley 25 Fremont-Mills 16
Fremont-Mills scored 16 unanswered second-half points to overcome an early deficit, as Seth Malco had a 55-yard rushing score and a seven-yard touchdown run. Central Valley, though, responded by scoring the final 13 points.
DISTRICT 8: Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Glidden-Ralston 0
Gabe Obert had 128 yards rushing and a touchdown to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Tanner Oswald added 85 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns.
DISTRICT 6: Southeast Warren 36 Lamoni 30 — OT
Tanner Dierking had 242 total yards and three total touchdowns while Mason Merfeld had 79 yards receiving and two touchdowns, including the game-winner. The Warhawks scored the final 22 points of the game to get the thrilling win.
FULL KMALAND 8-MAN SCOREBOARD
8-Man District 7
8-Man District 8
Boyer Valley 56 Exira/EHK 34
Ar-We-Va 43 West Harrison 36
8-Man District 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 42 Murray 34
Melcher-Dallas 44 Grand View Christian 20
Mormon Trail 52 Seymour 12
8-Man District 4
Montezuma 62 Lone Tree 24
Moravia 53 Tri-County 12
Winfield-Mount Union 42 WACO, Wayland 28
New London 62 Twin Cedars 12
English Valleys 56 Collins-Maxwell 6 (ND)