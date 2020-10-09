Tanner Dierking & Mason Merfeld, SEW.jpg
(KMAland) -- CAM stayed unbeaten, East Mills routed Pattonsburg, SEW won in OT and much more in KMAland 8-Man from Week 7.

DISTRICT 7: CAM, Anita 34 Stanton-Essex 20 

Lane Spieker, CAM.jpg
CAM’s Lane Spieker had 108 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground while also returning a punt 65 yards for a score.

ND: East Mills 63 Pattonsburg 14 

Jackson Wray & Nolan Smiley, East Mills.jpg
Jackson Wray rushed for 134 yards and completed 10 of 13 passes for 149 yards while accounting for eight total touchdowns.

Nolan Smiley had four sacks on defense, as the Wolverines held Pattonsburg to -49 yards rushing.

ND: Central Valley 25 Fremont-Mills 16 

Fremont-Mills scored 16 unanswered second-half points to overcome an early deficit, as Seth Malco had a 55-yard rushing score and a seven-yard touchdown run. Central Valley, though, responded by scoring the final 13 points.

DISTRICT 8: Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Glidden-Ralston 0 

Gabe Obert had 128 yards rushing and a touchdown to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Tanner Oswald added 85 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns.

DISTRICT 6: Southeast Warren 36 Lamoni 30 — OT 

Tanner Dierking had 242 total yards and three total touchdowns while Mason Merfeld had 79 yards receiving and two touchdowns, including the game-winner. The Warhawks scored the final 22 points of the game to get the thrilling win.

FULL KMALAND 8-MAN SCOREBOARD 

8-Man District 7  

CAM, Anita 34 Stanton-Essex 20

East Mills 63 Pattonsburg 14 (ND)

Central Valley 25 Fremont-Mills 16 (ND)

8-Man District 8  

Boyer Valley 56 Exira/EHK 34

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Glidden-Ralston 0

Ar-We-Va 43 West Harrison 36

8-Man District 6

Southeast Warren 36 Lamoni 30 — OT

Martensdale-St. Marys 42 Murray 34

Melcher-Dallas 44 Grand View Christian 20

Mormon Trail 52 Seymour 12

8-Man District 4  

Montezuma 62 Lone Tree 24

Moravia 53 Tri-County 12

Winfield-Mount Union 42 WACO, Wayland 28

New London 62 Twin Cedars 12

English Valleys 56 Collins-Maxwell 6 (ND)

